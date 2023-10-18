Jennifer Garner Just Brought Back the Groutfit in a Major Way

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

And there’s one piece from her look I’m adding to my closet immediately.

The Image Direct Jennifer Garner

As much as I love a pop of color — from celebrity-favorite highlighter yellow to trending red — sometimes, the chicest thing you can do is keep your outfit’s color palette simple. During the fall, that typically means a lot of browns and blacks, but Jennifer Garner just reminded me of the one hue that looks good every season.

When the actress stepped out this week, she proved that groutfits aren’t only still in, but that they can be quite elegant, too. Because while I often associate all-gray looks with sweats, Garner’s ensemble took the muted color to the next level, pairing a simple top with elevated pants, a trendy woven bag, and her go-to chunky loafers. The toned-down outfit might not have been eye-catching per se, but it was certainly stylish, and TBH, I give a lot of credit to her trousers.

Everlane ReWool Way-High Drape Pants

Everlane

$148

Buy on everlane.com

Gap High-Rise Wide-Leg Trousers

GAP

$80

Buy on gap.com

Like Jennifer Lawrence showed earlier this fall, tailored trousers are an easy way to elevate any wardrobe basic. Garner’s gray slacks had a loose leg, deep, outlined pockets, and a high-waisted fit, plus a matching belt that cinched her waist. She tucked her fitted tee into the pants, creating the illusion of longer legs. But, most importantly, she made the simple top look more elegant and the business-casual pants less stuffy.

I love a good long-sleeve tee as much as the next person, but admittedly, they don’t do much on their own. Opt for joggers and the low-key top becomes even more casual while a pair of slouchy jeans transforms the top into a cool-girl must-have. Garner’s trousers, once again, proved my thesis, transforming her everyday staple into a sophisticated ‘fit.

Garner’s simple but effective take on high-low dressing is what I needed as I prep my closet for fall. She showed how a pair of sophisticated pants can make any simple top feel instantly more elevated. Plus, now I want a groutfit of my own. Shop more trousers inspired by Garner’s below.

Get the Look:

Open Edit Twill Wide-Leg Trousers

Shop now: $69; nordstrom.com

Betusline Straight-Leg Trousers

Shop now: $34; amazon.com

Madewell Harlow Low-Slung Wide-Leg Pants

Shop now: $138; madewell.com

The Frankie Shop Gray Gelso Trousers

Shop now: $200; ssense.com

Nimin High-Waisted Pants

Shop now: $34; amazon.com

Róhe Wide-Leg Virgin-Wool Trousers

Shop now: $420; nordstrom.com

Reformation Mason Pants

Shop now: $178; thereformation.com

Spanx the Perfect Wide-Leg Pants

Shop now: $168; spanx.com

