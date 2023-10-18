Jennifer Garner Just Brought Back the Groutfit in a Major Way
And there’s one piece from her look I’m adding to my closet immediately.
As much as I love a pop of color — from celebrity-favorite highlighter yellow to trending red — sometimes, the chicest thing you can do is keep your outfit’s color palette simple. During the fall, that typically means a lot of browns and blacks, but Jennifer Garner just reminded me of the one hue that looks good every season.
When the actress stepped out this week, she proved that groutfits aren’t only still in, but that they can be quite elegant, too. Because while I often associate all-gray looks with sweats, Garner’s ensemble took the muted color to the next level, pairing a simple top with elevated pants, a trendy woven bag, and her go-to chunky loafers. The toned-down outfit might not have been eye-catching per se, but it was certainly stylish, and TBH, I give a lot of credit to her trousers.
Everlane ReWool Way-High Drape Pants
$148
Gap High-Rise Wide-Leg Trousers
$80
Like Jennifer Lawrence showed earlier this fall, tailored trousers are an easy way to elevate any wardrobe basic. Garner’s gray slacks had a loose leg, deep, outlined pockets, and a high-waisted fit, plus a matching belt that cinched her waist. She tucked her fitted tee into the pants, creating the illusion of longer legs. But, most importantly, she made the simple top look more elegant and the business-casual pants less stuffy.
I love a good long-sleeve tee as much as the next person, but admittedly, they don’t do much on their own. Opt for joggers and the low-key top becomes even more casual while a pair of slouchy jeans transforms the top into a cool-girl must-have. Garner’s trousers, once again, proved my thesis, transforming her everyday staple into a sophisticated ‘fit.
Garner’s simple but effective take on high-low dressing is what I needed as I prep my closet for fall. She showed how a pair of sophisticated pants can make any simple top feel instantly more elevated. Plus, now I want a groutfit of my own. Shop more trousers inspired by Garner’s below.
Get the Look:
Open Edit Twill Wide-Leg Trousers
Shop now: $69; nordstrom.com
Betusline Straight-Leg Trousers
Shop now: $34; amazon.com
Madewell Harlow Low-Slung Wide-Leg Pants
Shop now: $138; madewell.com
The Frankie Shop Gray Gelso Trousers
Shop now: $200; ssense.com
Nimin High-Waisted Pants
Shop now: $34; amazon.com
Róhe Wide-Leg Virgin-Wool Trousers
Shop now: $420; nordstrom.com
Reformation Mason Pants
Shop now: $178; thereformation.com
Spanx the Perfect Wide-Leg Pants
Shop now: $168; spanx.com
Read the original article on InStyle.