Jennifer Garner and Hailey Bieber's Go-To Activewear Brand Just Slashed Prices on Dozens of Items

Alo Yoga: Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Garner, camila cabello, and Lucy Hale in alo yoga
Alo Yoga: Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Garner, camila cabello, and Lucy Hale in alo yoga

Alo Yoga is one of those seemingly ubiquitous workout and loungewear brands you've likely seen on countless celebrities, like Kendall Jenner, Camila Cabello, and Ariana Grande. From camo leggings worn by Jennifer Garner to the flattering pair Hailey Bieber was spotted in, so many Alo Yoga pants, bras, and complete sets have fluttered by on your TikTok or Instagram feeds without you even realizing. But even if you liked those posts (in your head or by double tapping), you probably didn't like the price tags on those covetable pieces. Right now, in addition to offering over 300 items for up to 40 percent off as part of its normal discounts, Alo Yoga is giving shoppers the chance to save on 45 new items just added to its New to Sale section — and prices start at just $9 for a flirty scrunchie or $37 for an on-trend cropped tee.

You'll find a variety of discounted clothing items in Alo's soft seafoam green color, making it really tempting to scoop up entire sets of sleek leggings, bra tops, and matching henleys while you can for less. As we look ahead to warmer and sunnier days, many of the marked-down styles come in spring-ready color options, like sky blue and light buttercup yellow. If you're specifically looking to emulate some of your favorite It-girls, Alo has Hailey Bieber's exact Highlights leggings for 41 percent off and the Jennifer Garner-adorned camo prints on the Vapor line for less.

Below, shop some of the trendiest, most flattering WFH-wardrobe upgrades currently available in Alo Yoga's under-the-radar New to Sale section, or click over to the regular sale list of 300–plus markdowns. It's one of those rare moments when the exact styles and colors you want are actually included in a celebrity-loved brand's sale. Shop some favorites below.

High-Waist Ribbed Whisper Pant

Buy It! $78 (orig. $98); aloyoga.com

High-Waist Airlift Legging

Buy It! $94 (orig. $118); aloyoga.com

High-Waist Biker Short

Buy It! $40 (orig. $58); aloyoga.com

Visionary Bra

Buy It! $49 (orig. $62); aloyoga.com

Ribbed Short Sleeve

Buy It! $43 (orig. $54); aloyoga.com

