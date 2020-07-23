Jennifer Garner Gets Emotional Talking About Family's 'Year Full Of Transitions'

Jennifer Garner fought back tears talking about the “transitions” her family is facing.

When she’s not busy cooking up memes or a new biscuit recipe, the “Alias” alum has been hosting daily meditation sessions on her Instagram page with Dr. Chelsea Jackson Roberts to cut through the chaos.

On Tuesday, Garner became emotional during a check-in, while discussing how she and her children are adjusting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Well, I mean I feel so lucky. I’ve been in the luckiest possible circumstance,” Garner started off. “I have a roof, I have food, I have health and so does my family. I have no complaints.”

“I think right now, what I am experiencing, and a lot of what I am hearing from my girlfriends, and this is trivial in the overall sense of what the world is going through … I’m really thinking about my kids,” she continued. “And what their experience is going to be.”

Garner shares three children ― son Samuel, 8, and daughters Seraphina, 11, and Violet, 14 ― with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

After acknowledging the “one in a million possibility” that her kids even have access to adequate education opportunities during lockdown, the Golden Globe winner expressed her concern for how they are experiencing this new reality.

“What is this year full of transitions gonna look like for kids, for my family, how can I keep joy in learning for them? Or help them just continue to find their resilience? I think that’s where I am today,” she added.

After Jackson expressed her appreciation for Garner’s transparency, the actor began to break down, wiping tears from her eyes, as she became overcome with emotion.

“I think it’s easy to also focus on how lucky you are, and that is true. And I do and I am,” she continued. “But you have to also let the other stuff be there at the same time, it has to...

