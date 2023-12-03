Jennifer Garner Dances with the Rockettes on Reese Witherspoon's Suggestion: Watch!

"Here’s to twenty years of 'yes ma’am' with my buddy @reesewitherspoon," Garner wrote on Instagram

Getty Jennifer Garner (L), Reese Witherspoon (R)

Jennifer Garner is taking her friendship with Reese Witherspoon to a new level!

In an Instagram post on Saturday, the Family Switch actress, 51, shared a video of herself dancing with the famed Radio City Rockettes — an experienced she credited to the influence of her "buddy" Witherspoon.

"My friend Reese sent me a DM yesterday. Little did she know I happened to be in New York, and for our whole friendship, I pretty much do anything she says," Garner explained in a voiceover while showing a text from Witherspoon, 47, asking her to perform with the dance company.

The 13 Going on 30 star replied to Witherspoon's message with a photo of her feet standing on top of a carpet that had "Radio City Music Hall" written in gold letters. "For you," she wrote the Big Little Lies star.

Jennifer Garner/Instagram Jennifer Garner shared a photo of a conversation with Reese Witherspoon on her latest Instagram upload

Surprised by the response, Witherspoon replied, "Wait!!! What??? Am I psychic???" to which Garner responded, "Nope. You manifested."

Viewers then saw Garner join the Rockettes for a small routine backstage. Garner ended the video with a clip of the dancers wishing Witherspoon a Merry Christmas. "Here's to twenty years of "yes ma'am" with my buddy @reesewitherspoon," she wrote in the caption. "♥️🎄♥️ Thank you, @therockettes, for playing along—you are incredible! ⭐️⭐️⭐️."

Witherspoon responded to the video by sharing it on her Instagram page and writing, "Ummm.... This might be the greatest gift I've ever received from this glorious, joy-seeking/dance-loving woman! Jen, you made my whole holiday season 🥰❤️💫🎁."

The comments section also included lots of fun responses from Garner's celebrity pals. Mindy Kaling wrote, "I think I'm sending her a babka! Stop put everyone else to shame!" Glennon Doyle commented, "OH MY GOD," while Kristin Chenoweth wrote, "I will take any of y'all's legs."

In a panel with Witherspoon and Kaling, 44, at Hello Sunshine's inaugural Shine Away Event in October, Garner opened up about her close friendship with Witherspoon.

"I think back to being pregnant. This one [Witherspoon] was sitting next to me. I think back to going through a very public, very hard moment in my life," she said. "She was right there, and the way I needed to get through it was dance cardio."

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner arrives at the Apple TV+ "The Last Thing He Told Me" Premiere at Regency Bruin Theatre on April 13, 2023

While Garner didn't go into details about the "hard moment," she shared how dance became an outlet for both of them.

"And I dance cardio-ed so hard, we broke her foot, but she kept going. It was like, okay, we worked out at seven on vacation, we're going to work out again at two," Garner said. "She was like, 'I'm going to be there. I'm going to be there.' "



Read the original article on People.