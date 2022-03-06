Jennifer Garner Danced Around Her Fitting Room in the Teeny Tiny Ugg Boots Supermodels Love

Jennifer Garner

Taylor Hill/WireImage

There's no shortage of silly content when it comes to the things Jennifer Garner posts on Instagram. It's one of the many reasons why we love to follow her. But what does happen to be extra short these days are her Ugg boots.

Earlier this week, the multi-hyphenate shared a video of herself on Instagram dancing during a fitting for the premiere of her new movie The Adam Project. At the beginning, Garner shimmies around in a plush white bathrobe and the Ugg Ultra Mini Boots, which she appears to have pressed the back down to be able to step in and out of them more easily.

She kicks them off to try on nine different outfits, though the cozy style remains visible by the clothing rack throughout the reel. And then at the end, she hilariously struts toward the camera wearing only an oversized button-down and the mini Uggs. It's no secret that Garner has been a longtime Ugg fan, but this is just proof she's keeping up with the latest footwear trends.

UGG Women's Classic Ultra Mini Boot

Nordstrom

Buy It! Ugg Ultra Mini Classic Boot in Chestnut Suede, $140; nordstrom.com

The teeny tiny Uggs are quickly becoming the go-to boot of the year. They've been spotted on numerous supermodels like Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, and Joan Smalls, and the #miniuggs tag page has garnered more than 32 million views on TikTok with users showing all the different ways to style a pair.

They have the same iconic silhouette of classic Uggs, but with a sleeker, ankle cut that almost reminds us more of a slipper than a boot. And, of course, they're lined with the brand's signature plush sheepskin that makes them oh-so cozy. They're a lot more subtle than the taller versions, making for a perfect indoor-outdoor shoe you can slip on for wherever you're headed.

The Ultra Minis cost $140 for a pair, but we think they're well worth the investment considering you can wear them pretty much anywhere. And it doesn't hurt that they've now got Garner's stamp of approval. Her chestnut brown pair is available on the company's website, Nordstrom, and Amazon for $140, but we also found these pretty pink ones for up to 32 percent off.

Scroll down to shop a pair so you can hop on this celeb-loved cozy boots trend.

UGG Women's Classic Ultra Mini Boot

Nordstrom

Buy It! Ugg Ultra Mini Classic Boot in Gray Suede, $140; nordstrom.com

UGG Women's Classic Ultra Mini Boot

Nordstrom

Buy It! Ugg Ultra Mini Classic Boot in Burnt Olive Suede, $140; nordstrom.com

UGG Women's Classic Ultra Mini Boot

Amazon

Buy It! Ugg Ultra Mini Classic Boot in Pink Blossom, $95.43 (orig. $139.95); amazon.com

UGG Women's Classic Ultra Mini Boot

Ugg

Buy It! Ugg Ultra Mini Classic Boot in Wildflower, $140; ugg.com

