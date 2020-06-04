Jennifer Garner, Chrissy Teigen, and Oprah All Love for Spanx for More Than Just Shapewear

Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, Chrissy Teigen, Oprah, Kylie Jenner, Mindy Kaling, Karlie Kloss, Khloé Kardashian, and Padma Lakshmi. What do all these celebrities have in common? Aside from the obvious (ehem, that they’re famous), they’ve all shown an unwavering fondness for Spanx.

RELATED: This Is Officially the Most In-Demand Legging Brand of the Moment

Known for its expertly designed shapewear that acts as plenty A-listers’ red-carpet secret, Spanx has one of the longest lists of celeb fans out there. No, really, the names above are just a fraction of the stars who’ve worn (and perhaps even openly shown off) their Spanx.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

You thought leggings as pants were bad...allow me to introduce you to my indoor attire of spanx as leggings — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2020

Founded by Sara Blakely in 2000, Spanx is the OG of modern shapewear: Think tummy-control shorts, tank tops, and no-show undies designed with a hidden shaping technology that’ll make you look and feel your best. In fact, plenty will use the term “Spanx” to refer to their shaping shorts or tummy-control tops from other brands.

Spanx has become synonymous with shapewear, and while that's certainly the brand’s best-known category, it’s also forayed into the worlds of activewear, undergarments, and denim — and all have that signature shaping technology woven into their DNA.

Spanx; Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Buy It! Booty Boost Active Printed Cropped Leggings, $68.99 (orig. $98); spanx.com

Story continues

Garner, Witherspoon, and Kourtney Kardashian are just a few celebs who’ve worked out in Spanx’s innovative activewear. All have opted for a pair of leggings from the Booty Boost range — a collection of both cropped and full-length butt-lifting bottoms that are sweat-wicking and quick-drying.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram; Spanx

Buy It! Bra-llelujah! Unlined Bralette, $29 (orig. $58); spanx.com

Jenner, Garner, Jessica Alba, and Rita Ora have also all professed their love for the Internet's most comfortable bra: the Bra-llelujah!, a so-comfy-you’ll-forget-you’re-wearing-it bra that Garner told all her friends to try. “You guys have no idea how many friends I’ve turned on to the Bra-llelujah!,” she once shared in an interview.

The Best Spanx Styles to Buy on Sale This Week

The final, and perhaps most sumptuous, cherry on top of the Spanx cake comes from Oprah herself. The media mogul deemed the Perfect Black Pant one of her favorites items of 2019. In fact, she even called founder Blakely herself to applaud her for making such a brilliant pair of bottoms.

From standout shapewear to celeb-loved undergarments to Oprah-approved pants, Spanx is sure to take over nearly every facet of our closets soon — and good thing there’s plenty of it on sale right now. Below, we’re rounded up the best Spanx markdowns to shop this week. Trust: You won’t regret any of these purchases.

Spanx

Buy It! Pillow Cup Signature Push Up Plunge Bra, $47.99 (orig. $68); spanx.com

Spanx

Buy It! The Perfect Black Cropped Pant, $76.99 (orig. $110); spanx.com

Spanx

Buy It! Power Conceal-Her Cami, $42.99 (orig. $62); spanx.com

Spanx

Buy It! Spotlight on Lace Bralette, $33.99 (orig. $48); spanx.com

Spanx

Buy It! Power Conceal-Her High-Waisted Mid-Thigh Short, $49.99 (orig. $72); spanx.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more.