Jennifer Garner Channeled Jane Fonda in an Instagram Workout Video with This '80s Staple

Nicol Natale
Jennifer Garner Leg Warmers tout
Jennifer Garner Leg Warmers tout

Getty Images

With her neon bodysuits, thick sweatbands, and chunky leg warmers, Jane Fonda inspired a fitness revolution that changed the way we view health and wellness. And those influences continue to hold true today — take Jennifer Garner's latest Instagram video, for example.

In the post, the 13 Going on 30 star performed a series of tiring "Jazzercise" moves, which included box jumps, plyometrics, and burpees — all with a hint of dancing for some added fun and sweat. And to help get the most out of her workout, Garner tapped one of Fonda's go-to clothing items to stay dry: leg warmers.

A nod to the '80s, leg warmers not only make any workout 'fit look super cute, but they're also practical since they absorb sweat, keeping your leg muscles warm and dry. Other celebrities including Bella Hadid have also worn them recently, and we found options for as little as $10. Shop leg warmers at Amazon below.

Leg Warmers Inspired by Jennifer Garner

It's no secret that retro styles are gaining popularity, and these comfy leg warmers by American Trends are right on trend. Made of 100 percent acrylic, the knit leg warmers are four times as thick as traditional cotton, helping to keep you warm during cold winter days. The socks are 15 inches long, meaning they'll cover just above your ankles and shins. Or, you can bunch them up to get that chunky appearance leg warmers are known for. The popular socks come in 18 colors including black, white, pink, and purple.

American Trends Leg Warmers
American Trends Leg Warmers

Amazon

Buy It! American Trends Leg Warmers, $11.99 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Another chunky option is the Ewanda Store Women's Retro Leg Warmers, which are made from an acrylic that's warm and stretchy. Plus, the knit socks are designed with vertical lines to give you just the right amount of slouch. Hundreds of Amazon shoppers love their soft feel and ability to keep the legs warm. "These are my first pair of leg warmers and they're super comfortable and worth the price," one five-star reviewer said. The leg warmers are machine-washable and currently on sale.

Ewanda store womens retro leg warmers
Ewanda store womens retro leg warmers

Amazon

Buy It! Ewanda Store Women's Retro Leg Warmers, $9.99 (orig. $10.99); amazon.com

If you loved Garner's over-the-knee style, you can dress just like her with the V28 Long Ribbed Knit Leg Warmers, which only cost $13. The socks are made with a blend of viscose and nylon using extra elastic yarn to provide more shine and elasticity. You can choose between three different lengths — 24, 28, and 32 inches — to customize your level of chunkiness. Shoppers have given them more than 4,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, with some saying that they are "super comfortable" and have "good stretch."

v28 Store Long Leg Warmer
v28 Store Long Leg Warmer

Amazon

Buy It! V28 Long Ribbed Knit Leg Warmers, $12.99; amazon.com

Whether you're looking to keep your legs warm or upgrade your fitness attire, leg warmers are a chic and practical choice that have been worn by celebrities for decades. Shop more styles below.

v28 Women Juniors Neon leg warmer
v28 Women Juniors Neon leg warmer

Amazon

Buy It! V28 Women's Neon Ribbed Leg Warmers, $9.99; amazon.com

Winterlace Store Leg Warmers
Winterlace Store Leg Warmers

Amazon

Buy It! Winterlace Leg Warmers for Women, $27.99; amazon.com

Zando Womens Fashion Leg Warmers
Zando Womens Fashion Leg Warmers

Amazon

Buy It! Zando Ribbed Leg Warmers, $9.49; amazon.com

Sarfel Leg Warmers for Women 80s Ribbed
Sarfel Leg Warmers for Women 80s Ribbed

Amazon

Buy It! Sarfel Ribbed Knit Leg Warmers, $8.99 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com

