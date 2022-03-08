Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner's Favorite "13 Going on 30" Scene Is Ours, Too

The Adam Project (L to R) Jennifer Garner as Ellie and Mark Ruffalo as Louis Reed. Cr. Doane Gregory/Netflix © 2022

Grab your Razzles, and break out the wishing dust, as Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner's recent comments about working together again has us all up in our "13 Going on 30" feels. The pair spoke to POPSUGAR about their favorite scene from the 2004 romantic comedy, being nervous about filming Netflix's "The Adam Project," and what they hope audiences get out of the movie.

Ruffalo and Garner's favorite scene in "13 Going on 30" is a no-brainer. "The nights in Brooklyn, under the bridge when we did the kiss," Ruffalo says, referring to the moment their characters Matt and Jenna had a kiss in the sand after getting Razzles. Garner remarks that the scene felt like "weeks and weeks" because it was such a joy to film, but in reality, it was one or two nights.

"We had this incredible director. His name was Gary Winick. He died of brain cancer 11 years ago. He was a wonderful man, so I'm happy anytime we can keep him alive," Garner adds.

"The Adam Project" director Shawn Levy had Ruffalo and Garner on his mind from the beginning when it came to casting them as a married couple. "It was definitely part of the hook to be together again. We had so much to talk about, so much to catch up on," the "Alias" star shares. During a press preview of the film on Feb. 9, Ruffalo similarly said, "We've had our lives, we've had careers and kids, and ['13 Going on 30'] was kind of the beginning of it for us in a lot of ways. . . . We really loved each other then, you know, and to come back together . . . it was beautiful."

In "The Adam Project," Walker Scobell plays young Adam, and Ryan Reynolds stars as the future Adam, who tries to connect with his late father (played by Ruffalo) by traveling back in time. Garner's character plays Ruffalo's wife.

Garner and Ruffalo admit to POPSUGAR that nerves eventually set in when they started filming. "We were a little nervous figuring out a scene together," Garner says, to which Ruffalo emphasizes, "Very nervous!"

Their chemistry in the film certainly doesn't miss a beat. You'll have an "awe" moment for the nostalgia of it all and the beautiful story in "The Adam Project." Garner notes that many people told her after early screenings of the film that it made them want to call their parents and other loved ones. "It's very funny, but at the center of it is heart," she says. The Marvel star adds, "And love. I think what it does for people is it reminds them how important these relationships are that we sometimes take for granted as we're making careers. Even people dying and taking for granted that people leave us."

"The Adam Project" debuts on Netflix on March 11. Watch the trailer here.

- Additional reporting by Grayson Gilcrease