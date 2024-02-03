Jennifer Garner Brings ‘Cooking Fairy’ Ina Garten for Another “Pretend Cooking Show” Episode

"Making a Pretend Cooking Show with the Contessa who inspired it was 🤯 meta for my brain," shared Garner on Instagram

Jennifer Garner/ Instagram Ina Garten and Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner is celebrating her cooking fairy, Ina Garten!

The Food Network star — who turned 76 on Friday — was featured in a new episode of Garner's Pretend Cooking Show.

"Happy birthday to my Queen, my friend, and my Cooking Fairy, @inagarten. Making a Pretend Cooking Show with the Contessa who inspired it was 🤯 meta for my brain," wrote Garner, 51, on Instagram.

The video showed the two making cacao e pepe scrambled eggs with Garten's recipe found in her Go-To Dinners cookbook released in October 2022.

The video began with Garner cracking eggs and adding the mixture and milk into a bowl. After she started cooking them "nice and hot," Garten popped in to advise that the stove should be "nice and low." Garner added butter, salt and pepper to the mix and was advised to let it "sit for a minute."

"Once it sort of sets a little bit, you just keep stirring it, and you end up with really fluffy big clouds of scrambled eggs," said Garten.

After they waited for it to get "custardy," they turned off the stove and added pepper, salt and cheese to the mix.

Garner included all the ingredients used in her Instagram post and step-by-step instructions. Garten commented on the upload, "OMG I love this so much!!! Come back and we'll do more pretending!! Love you. ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Jennifer Garner/ Instagram Jennifer Garner cooks with Ina Garten

The Alias alum has been a long-time fan of the Barefoot Contessa host and has made multiple appearances on her show.

When Garten released her Modern Comfort Food cookbook in October 2020, Garner used it during another episode of the Pretend Cooking Show and expressed that she was "reading it like a novel."

"Everything in here is exactly what you want to be cooking and exactly what you want to be eating right now," said Garner.

Garten previously told PEOPLE that their friendship began after they first cooked together.

"Somewhere along the line, I found out that she liked my cookbooks and my TV show, so I asked if we could cook together," Garten told PEOPLE in March 2018.



"She was very sweet she invited me to her birthday party. It was all girls in swimsuits—it was so Jennifer! It was so fun and not fancy, which is what she’s like," Garten added.

