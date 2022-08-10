This Jennifer Garner-Approved Hair Thickening Duo Is 30% Off in This Rare Sale

Chloe Irving
·2 min read
Virtue Full Shampoo and Conditioner
Virtue Full Shampoo and Conditioner

Courtesy Virtue

The phrase "celebrity hair" probably conjures up images of full volume and magazine-ready waves. But for most people — especially those who love to experiment with color and heat styling — that thick, healthy look seems difficult to achieve, especially when you don't have a team of stylists always on hand. Luckily, Instagram shout-outs from celebs like Jennifer Garner and Anne Hathaway have helped shoppers discover Virtue Labs' mane-transforming products, so you can feel like you're giving yourself red carpet worthy hair at home.

Take the Virtue Full Shampoo and Conditioner Bundle: Created to maximize volume while healing brittle strands, both products contain a keratin complex that mimics naturally produced protein to mend breakage and split ends. Meanwhile, frizz and flatness are eliminated by nourishing phospholipids, which restore moisture and shine. The result? Clean, hydrated, and bouncy locks. Best of all, this thickening duo is currently 30 percent off in Dermstore's ongoing sale, and it's not the only discounted must-have from Virtue's collection.

VIRTUE Full Bundle
VIRTUE Full Bundle

Courtesy

Shop now: $58 with code CHEERS, (Originally $82), dermstore.com

For instance, the Virtue Six-in-One Styler, which Jennifer Garner says made her hair "so much healthier and thicker," is 20 percent off with the code CHEERS. If you don't take Garner's word for it (but why wouldn't you?), you can trust the Dermstore shoppers that rave about this heat protectant mousse. One reviewer wrote that the formula is "not heavy and makes my hair so soft and shiny," adding that "you will never have a bad hair day again." Another noted that it made their curls "feel hydrated and less frizzy."

VIRTUE 6-in-1 Styler
VIRTUE 6-in-1 Styler

Courtesy

Shop now: $27 with code CHEERS (Originally $34), dermstore.com

Another shopper favorite, the Virtue Healing Oil, is also on sale with the promo code. This strengthening formula utilizes the brand's patented Alpha Keratin 60ku to restore and strengthen bonds. Considering that Garner and Hathaway both used the damage-repairing serum throughout awards season, it's safe to say it's worth the splurge.

VIRTUE Healing Oil
VIRTUE Healing Oil

Courtesy

Shop now: $35 with code CHEERS (Originally $44), dermstore.com

Shop these celebrity-approved deals and more while Dermstore's massive sale continues through August 17.

