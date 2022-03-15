Jennifer Garner, 49, Looks Toned AF While Crushing Some Box Jumps On IG

Jennifer Garner just posted a snippet of her workout routine to her Instagram story, and she crushed some box jumps.

The actress tagged her trainer Beth Nicely, founder of The Limit, who put her through her paces.



Let’s just say...you don’t want to get on Jennifer Garner’s bad side.

The 49-year-old actress posted a snippet of her routine to her Instagram story, and damn! The girl can jump!

Jen posted a video of her tackling box jumps and looking like an absolute pro. The Adam Project star leaps over two smaller boxes, before landing squarely on top of a 24-inch box. Impressive! I would be flat on my face after the first box for sure.

Take a look for yourself and be awed:

Jen is no stranger to the gym. She currently works with trainer Beth Nicely, founder of The Limit. The workout method mixes dance, HIIT, and sculpting moves led by Broadway performers, professional dancers, and former Rockettes.



To train for her role in the 2018 thriller Peppermint, Jen worked with trainer Simone De La Rue, founder of Body by Simone .

To prep for the film, Simone had Jen work out six days a week for one to two hours a session. 💀

“We worked on lifting heavier weights, usually around 15 pounds," Simone said. "We also did a lot of bodyweight work, and supplemented with my custom resistance bands." They also did a lot of tricep work, as well as a thoroughly exhausting ab workout that included planks, pushups, and other all sorts of crunches.

Jennifer also works with nutritionist Kelly LeVeque, according to Delish . LeVeque is known for her "Be Well by Kelly Diet," which Jennifer used to prep for her role in Peppermint.

She told Wired : "I actually have really liked the diet, so I've stuck on it."

Get it, Jen!

