Jennifer Coolidge Wore This Vitamin C Serum at the Oscars, and 85-Year-Old Shoppers Say It Makes Them Look 70

Sigourney Weaver’s Oscars skincare also relied on it.

Even if you regularly wear makeup, the key to a prime, plump, and glowing complexion is a consistent skincare routine. If your skin is dry or dull, foundation can settle into the creases and look cakey and dry. That’s why when I receive red carpet beauty breakdowns in my inbox, I scour through celebs’ skincare prep to identify any star products. At this year’s Oscars, Image Skincare made quite a few appearances, most notably (to me at least) on Jennifer Coolidge and Sigourney Weaver.

A handful of Image Skincare products were used on the two actresses, per a press release from the brand, but the most notable was the Vital C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum. It is available on Amazon in three different sizes for $30, $82, and $112.

Thanks to vitamin C (of course), hyaluronic acid, peptides, and green tea extract, this formula reduces hyperpigmentation and dark spots, draws and locks in moisture, blocks against free radicals (i.e. things that break down collagen in your skin), lessens the appearance of and prevents further wrinkles, and brightens for a more vibrant complexion.

Shop now: $82; amazon.com and imageskincare.com

According to one shopper, “I am 85 and people have thought I was nearer 70,” thanks to Vital C Serum that “brightens the skin and seems to have some effect on wrinkles… It gives [me an] even skin tone and reduces the appearance of brown spots.” Another reviewer similarly shared, “I’ve been using this product for over 15 years. I just turned 50 and everyone says I look like I’m in my 30s.”

“I get severe acne but this seems to help calm my skin down without drying out. My skin doesn't look so tired anymore and it reduces the appearance of my pores,” another reviewer wrote. Dozens of reviewers also tout its anti-aging properties, with one even writing that the formula “has made my wrinkles regress.”

Lastly, shoppers say that although the price is high, “[you] just need a pea size amount every day,” and the efficacy is so worth it that many reorder it endlessly. Head to Image Skincare and Amazon to shop the Vital C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum.



