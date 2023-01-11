What you didn't see on TV at the Golden Globes: Jennifer Coolidge swarmed, Austin Butler talked Elvis

LOS ANGELES – The Golden Globes partied in primetime Tuesday night.

After NBC declined to air the award show in 2022 due to the scandal-plagued Hollywood Foreign Press Association, TV viewers saw Hollywood glitz and awards season gravitas – with Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans" and "The Banshees of Inisherin" setting the pace with two major movie wins each.

Eddie Murphy skewered Will Smith's infamous Oscar slap in his Cecil B. DeMille Award speech and host Jerrod Carmichael spiked Tom Cruise with a joke.

But the onstage scene at the star-filled Beverly Hilton was only part of the story.

Here's what you didn't see at the 80th Golden Globe Awards:

Brad Pitt, Quentin Tarantino: Twice Upon a Time in Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino and Brad Pitt during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton.

Brad Pitt might have been nominated for his supporting role in "Babylon," but the freshly cleaned-up superstar relived glory days with his "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" director Quentin Tarantino.

The two started hanging out minutes after doors opened in the ballroom and the bro-fest never stopped, with Pitt often throwing his head back in laughter at Tarantino's arm-waving animated tales. Even if he went home empty-handed, Pitt never lost his smile from his stage-side seat.

Rihanna phones Ryan Coogler's home

Rihanna skipped the Globes carpet. But the best original song-nominated singer (for "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda") was a major impact player inside the ballroom – especially after making her way fashionably late to her stageside seat during the show in a jaw-dropping gown with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, father of her daughter born in May.

Late in the show, "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler and wife Zinzi Evans FaceTimed with their young child, which caught Rihanna's attention. Coogler handed the phone over to Rihanna who beamed a heartfelt greeting.

A$AP Rocky was the perfect Globes date, holding Rihanna's clutch and ensuring no one stepped on her gown as the two made an early awards show exit.

Austin Butler can't help sounding like Elvis

If you thought Austin Butler still sounded like Elvis Presley after starring in the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic “Elvis,” you’re not alone.

The 31-year-old actor, who took home best drama actor for his performance as the King, said backstage that he hears from fans about the continued vocal resemblance but swears it's unintentional.

“I don't think I sound like him, but I guess I must," said Butler. "I liken it to when somebody lives in another country for a long time.”

Amanda Seyfried denied iPhone acceptance speech

"Yellowstone" stars Cole Hauser and Mo Brings Plenty announced Amanda Seyfried as winner of the best limited series actress award for her role in "The Dropout," but said the actress was working on a new musical and could not accept the award in person. All true.

But the duo didn't hear the cries from "The Dropout" table or see the video call featuring a casually dressed Seyfried, seemingly ready to speak from an iPhone held in an outstretched hand. At least Seyfried saw the honor in real time.

Jennifer Coolidge poses with her Golden Globe award.

Jennifer Coolidge lost in sea of selfies

"White Lotus" star Jennifer Coolidge killed it on stage during her hilarious best actress in a limited series speech. At the Billboard/HFPA Official Golden Globes After Party, Coolidge was nearly consumed by a sea of selfie-seeking fans. Without spurning one fawning admirer, Coolidge managed to get her Globe personalized at the party's engraving stand, following fellow winners: "Black Bird" star Paul Hauser and "Abbott Elementary" star Tyler James Williams.

