Jennifer Coolidge Steals the Show Yet Again While Presenting Award at the Globes

Jennifer Coolidge frequently stole the show on the second season of The White Lotus, where she reprised her role as the chaotic Tanya McQuoid and came back with an even greater number of quotable one-liners ("these gays, they're trying to murder me!"). So, it should come as no surprise that when the Legally Blonde actress presented the award for Best Supporting Actor – Series, Miniseries or Television Film at the 80th Golden Globes, she had the audience bursting into laughter.

It all started when the 61-year-old star walked on stage and began recounting the apprehension she felt about being a presenter and how she shared her fears with someone tied to the show. “I said, ‘Cara, I'm so touched that you would want me to do something, but, listen, I'm going to tell you something,’” Coolidge said. “To make it from behind the curtain all the way to the podium without breaking my skull—you know, because of all these overwaxed floors—I just can't do it.”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

However, when Coolidge was told that she could wear Crocs on the stage, the White Lotus star replied, “I said: ‘Are you kidding me? With my Dolce & Gabbana dress? All those crazy Italians would lose their minds.’”

When the Cinderella Story actress admitted that she was worried about getting the pronunciation of names wrong too, she said: “You know, once I say someone’s name the wrong way, I’m screwed...I can’t do it. Like you hear it that one way, and you can’t undo it.” She recounted a story where she continually pronounced Bill Nighy's name wrong, and said she didn't wanna make the same mistake.

When the time came to announce the winner, Coolidge even joked, “And the Oscar goes to…I mean the Golden Globe!”

Jennifer Coolidge needs to give out every award and host every awards show going forward #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/pumegJ1MZ7 — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) January 11, 2023

At the ceremony, Coolidge had her own win for Best Supporting Actress – Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film for her work in The White Lotus. It was her first-ever Golden Globe win. Unsurprisingly, her acceptance speech was just as memorable.

This was definitely your night, Jen.

