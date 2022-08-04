Jennifer Coolidge says she got a lot of 'action' thanks to role as Stifler's mom in 'American Pie'

Jennifer Coolidge may be up for an Emmy this fall, but her nomination isn’t the only recognition she values.

"The White Lotus" star, who’s been nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for her role in the HBO dramedy, recently reflected on the impact of her "American Pie" character.

Coolidge played the role of Stifler’s mom in the 1999 comedy, which also starred Jason Biggs, Chris Klein and Thomas Ian Nicholas. During an interview for her Variety cover shoot published Wednesday, Coolidge was asked which title she preferred: "first-time Emmy nominee" or "MILF," the latter being a reference to her sultry "American Pie" character.

"Do I have to answer that? I feel like it’s a trick question," said Coolidge, adding she "got a lot of play" in the bedroom from portraying a "MILF."

"I got a lot of sexual action from ‘American Pie,' " Coolidge continued. "There were so many benefits to doing that movie. There would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with."

Jennifer Coolidge attends the Gotham Awards on Nov. 29, 2021. “The White Lotus” star reflected on the impact of her “American Pie” character during an interview for her Variety cover shoot published Aug. 3, 2022.

Along with "American Pie," Coolidge established herself as a comedy queen at the turn of the millennium, scoring roles in 2000's "Best in Show" and 2001’s "Legally Blonde." But Coolidge told Variety there was a drawback to playing these eccentric characters.

"Some directors really don’t want to see what you have," Coolidge explained. "They have an idea of what you’re supposed to do, and they don’t want to see your version of it."

She added: "People see you in a certain way and it’s impossible to undo it. I can hear the people in the pitch meetings saying, "Oh, what about Jennifer Coolidge for this? Oh, no, she’s like …' "

Regarding her time on HBO's "The White Lotus," Coolidge said getting to play Tanya McQuoid, along with the encouragement of the show's creator Mike White, has allowed for artistic redemption.

"I have done one thing really right in my life," Coolidge said. "I’ve picked great friends. If Mike was never successful, and we just did 'White Lotus' as a play in a little theater where everyone paid 10 bucks to see it, it would still be one of the greatest things that ever happened to me. Because it was a killer job that no one else thought I could do."

