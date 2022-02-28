Jennifer Coolidge to Return for ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2

Jennifer Coolidge is set to return for Season 2 of HBO’s “The White Lotus,” which began production in Sicily, Italy, today.

Coolidge played Tanya McQuoid on Season 1. Tanya visited The White Lotus resort in Hawaii to spread her mother’s ashes.

We say “on Season 1” there because Coolidge’s Season 2 role has yet to be announced. We asked an HBO rep specifically if she was reprising the Tanya McQuoid role for Season 2, but got no details in return.

Season 2 of “The White Lotus” will consist of seven episodes. As previously announced, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, and Leo Woodall will also star in the second season.

A social satire set at an exclusive Italian resort, “The White Lotus” follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week. You know, exactly like Season 1, just in Italy. Filming for Season 2 will take place at the San Domenico Palace, Taormina, A Four Seasons Hotel, as well as in and around Sicily.

Coolidge’s Season 1 performance was nominated for a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award, though she did not win either.

“The White Lotus” was created, written and directed by Mike White. It is executive produced by David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

Coolidge is represented by UTA, Mosaic and The Initiative Group.