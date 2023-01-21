Jennifer Coolidge Makes TikTok Debut In Hilarious Video With Jennifer Lopez

Marco Margaritoff
·2 min read

Jennifer Coolidge made her TikTok debut in a cheeky video Friday alongside her “Shotgun Wedding” co-star Jennifer Lopez.

“Hi, this is my first TikTok, and I was trying to think of something cool to do,” said Coolidge, whose role in HBO’s “The White Lotus” recently gave her a Golden Globe win. “I think I’m just going to do a poem that I like.”

While some might have expected a work by William Shakespeare, Walt Whitman or Robert Frost to come from her lips, Coolidge proceeded to carefully enunciate the lyrics to J. Lo’s famous 2002 song “Jenny From the Block” — without emoting in the slightest.

“Don’t be fooled by the rocks that I got,” said Coolidge. “I’m still Jenny. Jenny. Jenny from the block.”

Her affectless delivery was followed by a camera pan to Lopez herself, who had been sitting next to Coolidge all along and thanked the actor for her beautiful reading.

“I like that,” the singer said. “I really, really like that.”

@jennifercoolidge Trying out TikTok! 💋👀 @jlo ♬ Jenny from the Block (Bronx Remix - Edit) - Jennifer Lopez

The Jennifers have spoken directly to fans together before. Earlier this week, Lopez shared a video with her 232 million Instagram followers that showed the pair attending the Los Angeles premiere of “Shotgun Wedding,” with husband Ben Affleck also making a cameo in the clip.

The new film had initially included Armie Hammer in the role of Lopez’s love interest, but accusations of sexual assault saw him exit the project. The comedy, made by “Pitch Perfect” director Jason Moore, revolves around a destination wedding gone wrong.

While Lopez has recently celebrated a lavish return to the spotlight amid a glamorous wedding and a new album, Coolidge has been having the biggest moment of her career. At the Golden Globes, she endearingly thanked those who “kept me going” over the years.

“You’ve sort of changed my life in a million different ways,” she said to “White Lotus” creator Mike White during her speech. “My neighbors are speaking to me, things like that. … I was never invited to one party on my hill, and now everyone’s inviting me!”

