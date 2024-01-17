Jennifer Coolidge Joins Jason Momoa's “Minecraft” Movie After Her Emmys Win: Report

Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks and Emma Myers will all star in the 'Minecraft' feature film adaptation

Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty; Mike Marsland/WireImage Jennifer Coolidge and Jason Momoa

Jennifer Coolidge is joining Jason Momoa and Jack Black in the world of Minecraft.

Deadline reported Wednesday that The White Lotus star Coolidge — who just won her second Emmy Award on Monday for her performance in the hit HBO series — has been cast in Warner Bros. Pictures' upcoming Minecraft movie. The film is currently shooting in New Zealand, as the outlet reported.

News of Coolidge's casting comes two weeks after Black, 54, confirmed in an Instagram post that he joined the movie's cast when he shared a photo of himself reading Minecraft Basics for Dummies. "An actor prepares," Black wrote in the caption of his post.

Little is known about the Minecraft movie, based on the globally popular video game of the same name. Filmmaker Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite) is set to direct the film, and Deadline noted that screenwriting credits for the movie have yet to be finalized. Beyond Coolidge, Momoa and Black, Minecraft's cast also includes Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple) and Sebastian Eugene Hansen, per Deadline. The movie is currently expected to release in 2025, according to its IMDb page.



Representatives for Coolidge and Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Wednesday.

Getty Images Jennifer Coolidge on Jan. 15, 2024

Coolidge, who is currently experiencing something of a career renaissance thanks to her starring role as Tanya onThe White Lotus, previously worked with filmmaker Hess with a voice role on the 2012 Fox Napoleon Dynamite animated series.

The actress won her second Emmy on Monday for reprising her role in The White Lotus' second season. She also won an Emmy in 2022 for her work on the show's first season and has received a Golden Globe Award, two Critics' Choice Television Awards and two Screen Actors Guild Awards for playing Tanya, a wealthy woman who enjoys taking luxury vacations at the fictional White Lotus resorts.



Coolidge thanked The White Lotus' creator Mike White for "giving me this opportunity to play this incredible character," during her acceptance speech at the 2023 Emmy Awards on Monday. "He says I'm definitely dead, so I'm going along with it," she joked, referencing her character's final moments in the show's season 2 finale.



Microsoft An image from the video game Minecraft

"I wanna thank all the evil gays," she jokingly added, before saying: ""I had a little dream in my little town and everyone said it was impractical and far-fetched, but it did happen after all. So don't give up on your dream."

Outside of Coolidge's television work, she most recently appeared in the 2022 Jennifer Lopez-Josh Duhamel movie Shotgun Wedding and in Netflix's 2023 film We Have a Ghost. On top of Minecraft, she is expected to reprise her Legally Blonde role as Paulette Parcelle in the long-awaited Legally Blonde 3, which remains in development.



