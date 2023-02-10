Jennifer Coolidge Is Going to Live Out Her Dream of Playing a Dolphin

And it's all going to happen during Super Bowl LVII.

Jennifer Coolidge is on a roll. After nabbing both an Emmy and Golden Globes win for her role as Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus (delivering iconic acceptance speeches all the while), everyone’s favorite actress is now onto bigger better — which (apparently) includes fulfilling her lifelong dream of playing a dolphin.

News of Coolidge’s latest role comes as she teamed up with e.l.f. Cosmetics to star in the makeup brand’s first-ever Super Bowl commercial, which will highlight its Power Grip Primer during Sunday's game. But while fans will have to wait until this weekend to see the commercial in its entirety, e.l.f did release a small snippet ahead of game time to get everyone excited for Coolidge’s next big moment.

In the clip, the actress applies some of the primer to her face before commenting, “Oh my gosh. It’s like I came from the sea. I look like a dolphin — like a baby dolphin.” In true Coolidge fashion, she then threw in a dolphin screech, adding, “I love it! God, this primer stuff sure is sticky.”

As it turns out, the concept behind Coolidge’s upcoming primetime feature wasn’t just inspired by her hilarious interview clip (ICYMI, the actress told Access Hollywood that she’d like to play a dolphin in her next project last month), it was also based on her personal makeup routine.

“I put products on out of order,” Coolidge told People about the story behind the clip. “I put the primer on after my makeup, because I feel like it makes me look extra dewy. I was putting it on in front of my friend, and we were joking around and I said, 'Oh my god — It does look like I'm coming out of the sea. I look like I'm wet.' And then I said, 'Like a dolphin.’”

