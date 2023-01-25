Jennifer Coolidge is going to Harvard — what, like it's hard? — as Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year

One Boston institution will say "Hiiiiii" to a slightly less impressive Boston institution next month when Jennifer Coolidge heads to Harvard University to be named Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year.

After nabbing an Emmy, a Golden Globe, and a Critics Choice Award for her career-defining turn on The White Lotus, Coolidge will have another trophy — well, technically it's a pot — to ask someone to hold while she delivers a memorable speech.

Established in 1951 by Harvard's Hasty Pudding Theatricals, the Woman of the Year is an award given annually to performers who have made a "lasting and impressive contribution to the world of entertainment."

Jennifer Coolidge

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Jennifer Coolidge

And boy, has Coolidge ever. We've got the masseuse on Seinfeld, She TV, the American Pie movies, the Legally Blonde franchise, the Christopher Guest cinematic universe, hawking ugly bags on Sex and the City, and all the great work she did before White Lotus got her some well-deserved awards on her mantel.

Coolidge will be honored Feb. 4 when she leads a parade through Harvard Square, which will de facto be the gayest parade of the year (sorry, NYC Pride). After the parade, Hasty Pudding will host a celebratory roast of Coolidge, and she'll receive her Pudding Pot trophy, followed by the opening night performance of the Pudding's 174th production, Cosmic Relief.

"We are so excited to welcome Jennifer Coolidge back to her hometown and to Harvard, the iconic setting of Legally Blonde," Man and Woman of the Year coordinator Maya Dubin said in a statement. "Her glittering personality and comedic presence are so Pudding. We know she'll fit right into the Pudding's musical spectacular, though she'll still have to earn her Pudding Pot onstage."

Man of the Year honoree Bob Odenkirk will be fêted Feb. 2, but as is custom, no one's making a parade out of it.

Related content: