Jennifer Coolidge gives shoutout to striking writers during MTV Movie & TV Awards

Jennifer Coolidge addressed the elephant in the room, speaking out in support of the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike during Sunday night's pre-taped MTV Movie & TV Awards.

While accepting the MTV Comedic Genius Award in a pre-taped speech, the "White Lotus" star gave a shout-out to the writers.

"Almost all great comedy starts with great writers," Coolidge said. "As a proud member of SAG (the Screen Actors Guild of America), I stand here before you tonight side-by-side with my sisters and brothers from the WGA that are fighting right now … fighting for the rights of artists everywhere."

Coolidge, whose May 20 hosting of "SNL" was also canceled due to the strike, then quoted Shakespeare "who said, 'The play is the thing.' Well, I don't want to put words in his mouth or anything but I think what he really meant is, 'it's everything.' "

It's safe to say the WGA strikers were the real winners of Sunday's MTV Movie & TV Awards.

When the Writers Guild vowed to picket, meaning stars and presents would have to walk past demonstrating writers, MTV scrapped the live event entirely. (The WGA tweeted Friday that "the picket of the MTV Movie & Video Awards has been canceled.")

"We're pivoting away from a live event that still enables us to produce a memorable night," said Bruce Gillmer, an MTV executive producer, in a statement. The result was a duct-taped collection of pre-taped award winner thank yous, as well as flashback moments to past MTV moments to fill in time for the two-hour show.

The strike, which came after weeks of negotiations that failed to generate a contract between the guild and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), first compelled host Drew Barrymore to pull out of hosting the show "in solidarity."

"I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting …," Barrymore said in a statement. "Everything we celebrate and honor about movies and television is born out of their creation. And until a solution is reached, I am choosing to wait."

Accepting the third award for HBO's "The Last of Us," Pedro Pascal also mentioned the striking writers during his pre-taped acceptance speech. "We are standing in solidarity with the WGA fighting very hard for fair wages," said Pascal.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MTV Movie & TV Awards: Jennifer Coolidge shows support of WGA strike