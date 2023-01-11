Jennifer Coolidge finally finishes Emmys speech, thanks White Lotus creator Mike White

Tanya McQuoid might've met her end during the second season of The White Lotus, but Jennifer Coolidge is thankful for the memories she made along the way.

During Tuesday's Golden Globes, Coolidge took home the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her work on the second season of the HBO series. And she wasn't going to miss another opportunity to thank series creator Mike White.

Coolidge had won an Emmy for her work on the show back in September, and, as she put it at the Globes, "I didn't get to say what I really wanted to say." Coolidge then turned her attention to White. "I just want you all to know that I had such big dreams and expectations as a younger person," Coolidge said. "But what happened was, you know, they get sort of fizzled by life or whatever. I thought I was going to be Queen of Monaco even though someone else did it. I had these giant ideas."

Jennifer Coolidge accepts the Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award for "The White Lotus" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images Jennifer Coolidge

But, Coolidge said, as she got older, those dreams changed. "I just want to say: Mike White, you have given me hope. You've given me a new beginning, even if this is the end, because you did kill me off," she said, referencing Tanya's fate in the season 2 finale. Coolidge continued, "But it doesn't matter because even if this is the end, you sort of changed my life in a million different ways. My neighbors are speaking to me, things like that."

She wasn't joking about the neighbors thing, either. "I mean it, I was never invited to one party on my hill, and now everyone's inviting me," she said in what was undoubtedly one of the best speeches of the night. Coolidge went on to say that White is "one of the greatest people I've ever met. You make people want to live longer, and I didn't... Mike, I love you."

