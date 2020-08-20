Jennifer Aniston's Go-To Piercer On What You Need To Know Before Getting A Tragus Piercing

From ELLE

There’s no denying that ear styling has become a huge trend. We’re no longer just getting our lobes done at our local Claire’s Accessories, it’s all about individually placed earrings to create the ultimate curated ear. It’s basically an art form if you ask us.



Celebrities led the trend, with the likes of Zoe Kravitz, Rihanna and Scarlett Johansson all sporting a tragus piercing.



Thinking of getting your own tragus piercing? We asked the experts about what to expect before, during and everything you need to know about aftercare.

View photos Photo credit: AFP Contributor - Getty Images More

What You Need To Know Before Getting A Tragus Piercing

What is a tragus piercing?

Piercing specialist Stephanie Anders, who’s pierced the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Alba and Cameron Diaz, explains that, ‘The tragus is the part of the ear that attaches to the side of the face that protrudes into the centre of the ear, and partially covers the ear canal.'

With every piercing location, there's always a terrifying rumour to go with it. The horror story that comes with the tragus is that in that particular location if pierced incorrectly you can cause nerve damage but Stephanie says that's not the case, ‘While it is true that veins, arteries and nerves run up and branch into the side of the face, piercing one in the ear is a very wide spread myth.' No need to panic.

How painful is a tragus piercing?

This is of course the main question we all want to know before we make any kind of needle-based commitment and although it is cartilage (known for being more painful than the lobe) it’s not as scary as you may think.

Piercing Specialist at Lark & Berry, Francieli Franke, advises that, ‘It may not look it to some, but the tragus piercing is actually one of the least painful locations around the ear to get pierced. It consists of thick cartilage, which is good protection, and there’s not a lot of nerve endings there. It hurts maybe a 6 out of a10, pain-wise. But it’s just a few seconds—just a quick “hot” feeling, and then it’s done!’









What are the risks when getting a tragus piercing?

No piercing is risk free, but this particular one is so close to the face, we tend to err on the side of caution. Stephanie warns that:

'All piercings are going to be puncture wounds, we are piercing completely through the ear and introducing a foreign object. This always comes with some risks like scarring, rejection, over swelling and catching or tearing the piercing but the biggest risk of all piercings is infection. Cartilage piercings (like the tragus) are going to be much less vascular than other areas so white blood cells aren’t as prominent in these areas to help fight infection. Most infections we see are localised to the ear but infections can be very dangerous, and lead to tissue necrosis and can enter the bloodstream leading to sepsis.’

Her best piece of advice? ‘I can not stress enough how important it is to do your research, find a reputable studio and follow all of your piercers suggested aftercare.'

If you’re not sure if your piercing place is reputable enough, a red flag to look out for is if the piercer tries to pierce the tragus with a gun instead of a needle. Francieli warns ‘it shouldn’t ever be done with a gun, as the strong pressure could damage the cartilage—and it’s also very loud for your eardrum since it’s right next to it.'

Story continues