Jennifer Aniston's Bouncy Bedhead Curls Are So Season 8 Rachel Green

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Almost two decades ago, our beloved Friends sadly came to an end. Though, that hasn't stopped the iconic Rachel Green (aka, Jennifer Aniston) from remaining our hair inspiration to this very day. And, of course, us playing rerun episodes on repeat. Comedy Central, we thank you.



From the OG 'Rachel' cut days – y'know, the layered, 1990s flick style that had everyone in a chokehold – to season two's shoulder-length lob, consider Jen's character files your hairstyle bible.

Alas, one style that swiftly falls under the radar (read: goes highly unappreciated, in our opinion) is season eight Rachel's soft curls. See the reference below:

Today, however, Jesus wept because Jennifer just recreated this very look in her most recent Instagram video post. Alongside a hilarious helping of the first-world problems that come with making coffee, that is.

Relatable, much?

But we digress, for what we're so here for are those bouncy bedhead curls. With the feathered style of her 'curve cut' (also known as the 'C cut'), the strands fall so effortlessly to frame her face. So effortlessly, that we'd go as far as to call this a tamed bedhead look. Volume? Check. Body? Check. Tousled? Check.

She is the Queen of effortless beauty.

