Jennifer Aniston Wore a Pair of Cozy Sweater Pants While Christmas Tree Shopping

Alyssa Grabinski
·3 min read

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston

Mike Windle/Getty

When Jennifer Aniston speaks, we listen. Only this time, she didn't even say any words. She merely posted on Instagram, and the message was received loud and clear: Sweater pants are the next big thing.

Earlier this week, The Morning Show actress shared a carousel of images filled with Christmas trees, reindeer decorations, and her adorable pups. But the thing that upstaged them all? Her pants. For the holiday excursion, Aniston went monochrome with a pair of simple, gray sweater pants and a long gray coat, a perfect match for hugging trees and lounging in cars.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

RELATED: Want to unlock even more savings? Sign up to get hand-picked deals delivered by text message.

Casual, cute, and Jennifer Aniston-approved, it's like they grabbed us by the collar and screamed: "You need a pair for yourself!" And she isn't the only one who's made the switch to the comfy, winter-ready bottoms. Ribbed knitwear keeps popping up everywhere, at least that's what we've been seeing on celebrities like Gigi Hadid and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Wore Those Pretty Rings That Julia Roberts Made Famous on the Final Episode of 'The Ellen Show'

While we don't know where Aniston's exact pants came from, we still found a handful of affordable styles that imitate the A-lister's look. So buckle up and Just Go With It (we couldn't resist).

Similar to Aniston's, this pair of Amazon ribbed sweater pants comes in a silvery gray — as well as five other colors — for under $50. The elastic waistband will provide plenty of comfort while lounging in the backseat (like Aniston) during all those holiday road trips, yet they still take the crown when up against a pair of regular sweatpants.

According to one customer, the pants had a "Good casual look, but the fabric takes these up a notch." And if you're really wanting to copy her gray-on-gray look, add the matching bralette and cropped cardigan to your cart, both under $45.

sweater pants
sweater pants

Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Catalina Pull-On Rib Sweater Pant, $36.82–$44.90; amazon.com

If you'd prefer a different color, these cream ribbed pants from Madewell still have all of the important qualities we look for in cozy bottoms. The cropped fit means you can really put on the ritz with some heeled booties or some cushioned socks and loafers — Hailey Bieber recently wore the latter.

Plus, the "slim-meets-straight leg" fit, according to the website, won't suffocate your legs, and it can easily be dressed up with a shearling leather jacket and a fancy blouse or kept casual with the matching bralette.

sweater pants
sweater pants

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Barlow Sweater Pants, $49.99 (orig. $128); madewell.com

For an extra pep in your step, while staying comfy (duh), try these Aerie ribbed pants with a fun flare and special stylish seams or these roomy flare bottoms that are under $50.

Keep scrolling for more Jennifer Aniston-inspired ribbed sweater pants, all under $115.

sweater pants
sweater pants

American Eagle

Buy It! Aerie Groove-On Rib Velour Flare Pant, $24.97 (orig. $49.95); aerie.com

sweater pants
sweater pants

Nordstrom

Buy It! BP. Cozy Rib Flared Pants, $45; nordstrom.com

sweater pants
sweater pants

Amazon

Buy It! Waitfairy Solid Rib Knit Wide Leg Pants, $33.99–$35.99; amazon.com

sweater pants
sweater pants

Everlane

Buy It! Everlane The Cozy-Stretch Wide-Leg Sweatpant, $113 (orig. $150); everlane.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Latest Stories

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Morant, Jackson lead Grizzlies past 76ers, 117-109

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 28 points and eight rebounds, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 22 points and four blocks — one in the closing minute — and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Philadelphia 76ers 117-109 on Friday night. Dillon Brooks finished with 17 points to help Memphis win for third time in four games. Joel Embiid had 35 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Philadelpia. Tobias Harris added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Shake Milton had 17 points and six assists. The Grizzlies led

  • Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh (4-7) won its eighth straight in the series and matched San Francisco for the most Monday night victories in le

  • Will O.G. Anunoby's offensive punch continue once Pascal Siakam returns?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss O.G. Anunoby's reps as a lead scoring option and if it will continue once the Raptors get Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam back. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Canada's Cynthia Appiah wins monobob World Cup bronze in Utah

    Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to a a bronze medal in the women's monobob event at a World Cup event in Park City, Utah on Friday. The 32-year-old finished behind American gold-medallist Kallie Humphries, while Germany's Lisa Buckwitz took silver. Winnipeg's Bianca Ribi finished 0.75 seconds back of a spot on the podium to place seventh, a week after winning gold at the World Cup event in Whistler. Appiah won silver in the same event. Appiah waited anxiously while Germany's Laura Nolte executed h

  • Calgary Flames dump Panthers 6-2 in return of Matthew Tkachuk to the Saddledome

    CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)

  • Early deficits, lots of throws add up to wins for Chargers

    Most teams lose when attempting 40 or more passes in a game that doesn't go to overtime. And teams that face double-digit deficits in the first half don't usually overcome them. Then there are Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers rallied from a 10-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals 25-24 on Sunday and remain in contention for an AFC playoff spot at 6-5. They were able to win thanks to Herbert, who completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards, three touchd

  • Jones, Maddux, Morris consider Bonds, Clemens for Hall

    COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Hall of Famers Chipper Jones, Greg Maddux, Jack Morris and Ryne Sandberg are among 16 members of the contemporary baseball era committee that will meet Sunday to consider the Cooperstown fate of an eight-man ballot that includes Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Rafael Palmeiro. Hall of Famers Lee Smith, Frank Thomas and Alan Trammell also are on the panel, which will meet in San Diego ahead of the winter meetings. They will be joined by former Toronto CEO Paul Beeston, for

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    Jeff Skinner headlines this week's fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups.

  • Is O.G. Anunoby more likely to win DPOY or MIP?

    Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby has a case for Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player in the early stages of the season, Imman Adan and Katie Heindl analyze which has a better chance to come to fruition. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Ovechkin scores twice, makes history as Capitals down Canucks 5-1

    VANCOUVER — Alex Ovechkin scored twice — and made history in the process — as the Washington Capitals topped the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Tuesday. He now has 403 road goals, passing Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history. Anthony Mantha added a goal and an assist for the Capitals (10-11-3), while John Carlson and Martin Fehervary also scored. Nils Hoglander replied for the Canucks (9-11-3), who saw their three-game win streak snapped. Washington's Dary Kuemper stopped 31-of-32 shots and Spenc

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet: 'I need to get my s*** together'

    Fred VanVleet scored 10 points and shot 1-for-7 from three in the Toronto Raptors' 114-105 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

  • Seahawks looking for rebound from untimely losing streak

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — It was a feel-good story for a while surrounding the Seattle Seahawks. But then came expectations as that story got better and a team most believed would struggle to win five games suddenly surged to the top of the NFC West. Now, the next stage has arrived: concern and worry after two straight losses that have left Seattle on the outside of the playoff picture along with issues from earlier in the season that seemed solved resurfacing in a troubling way. The second straight

  • Tkachuk gets mixed reception in return to Saddledome as a Florida Panther

    CALGARY — Boos and cheers greeted Matthew Tkachuk in his first game in Calgary as a Florida Panther, although there was more of the former whenever the puck was on his stick. A standout player for Calgary in his first six NHL seasons, Tkachuk was unlikely to get a neutral reaction at the Saddledome showing up in enemy colours after telling the Flames in the summer he didn't want to be part of the team in the future. The Flames dumped the visitors 6-2 for a second win over the Panthers in less th

  • Chiefs look to avenge last season's playoff loss to Bengals

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals safety Vonn Bell said the timing of this season's game against the Chiefs feels a lot like last season when the teams met in two high-profile games in the span of a month. The Bengals beat the Chiefs 34-31 in Cincinnati on Jan. 2 to clinch the AFC North title. In a rematch in Kansas City in the AFC championship game on Jan. 30, the Bengals earned a trip to the Super Bowl with a 27-24 overtime win. Like in the previous matchup, the victory margin was an Evan McPherson fi

  • Draisaitl, McDavid lead Oilers past slumping Blackhawks 5-4

    CHICAGO (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist, helping the Edmonton Oilers top the slumping Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 on Wednesday night for their third straight win. Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Mattias Janmark each had a goal and an assist as Edmonton improved to 2-0 in Chicago this season. Brett Kulak had two assists, and Stuart Skinner made 21 saves. “Just got to keep building and we can't be satisfied with three wins in a row and the record we have," Janmark said. “We've

  • Rozier, Hornets hold on to beat Wizards 117-116

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 25 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 and the Charlotte Hornets held off a second-half rally by Bradley Beal and the Wizards to hand Washington its fifth loss in the six games, 117-116 on Friday night. P.J. Washington had 21 points and Mason Plumlee added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who have won three of their last four. Beal scored 33 points, but turned the ball over twice and missed an open jumper in the final minute with Washington trail