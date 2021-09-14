Jennifer Aniston Wore the Most Met Gala Outfit From the Other Side of the Country

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Ani-stans likely noticed the absence of their fave at last night's festivities. The Met Gala red carpet hosted a wave of A-listers (and, as many have raised their eyebrows at, some B- and C-listers, too), including familiar faces like Rihanna, AOC, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Billie Eilish. But all the while, the Friends star and attendee of years past was nowhere to be seen.

As it turned out, she was serving major Met vibes from across the country. Arriving through the back entrance for a taping at Jimmy Kimmel Live in Hollywood, Aniston wore an outfit as fit for this year's "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" theme as it gets. Her ultra-flattering smocked maxi dress was designed by Proenza Schouler, an American ready-to-wear line by Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez. The captivating shade struck a perfect balance between patriotic blue and black tie-appropriate.

Between the dress' cleavage-enhancing bustier and its micro-fine gown straps, Aniston revealed just the right amount of skin to have turned eyes in front of the press pit. Her elegant, strappy sandals added to the allure, as did a simple strand of pearls around her neck with a subtle pendant in the middle.

Aniston may have been thousands of miles away from those iconic carpeted steps, but we have to assume a certain A.W. would have approved of her look. Shop Jennifer Aniston-approved Proenza Schouler pieces and strappy sandals below.

