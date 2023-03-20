Jennifer Aniston Visits the Eiffel Tower in Behind-the-Scenes Video of Murder Mystery 2 Promo Tour

Jennifer Aniston Shares Glimpse Behind the Scenes of Promo Tour for Murder Mystery 2: ‘Thank You Paris’

Jennifer Aniston/Instagram Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler

Jennifer Aniston is an American girl in Paris!

On Sunday, the Friends alum shared a glam-packed video of her trip to Paris for the press tour and premiere of Murder Mystery 2, the sequel to her record-breaking 2019 Netflix comedy with longtime friend and costar Adam Sandler.

The clip — set to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' 1976 song "American Girl" — featured footage of Aniston, 54, posing on a boat with Sandler, 56, and costar Mélanie Laurent, 40, in front of the Eiffel Tower before taking an elevator up to the top of the iconic structure.

"What's the capacity?" Aniston said to a friend with her perfect comedic timing in the packed elevator, grabbing a friend and noting "it's a lot of people."

Aniston was dressed for the event, in a form-fitting sparkling champagne dress and white cropped fur jacket. She posed on the red carpet in the same spaghetti strapped mermaid gown, at the film's March 16 premiere event.

jennifer aniston

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Prior to the Eiffel Tower trip, Aniston's video documented her morning in Paris, which included a full press junket for Murder Mystery 2.

"Murder, murder..." Aniston cheekily said to the camera, before taking heading out for her day of interviews.

The camera captured Aniston, wearing a cream dress and coordinating blazer, sharing a laugh with Sandler in the interview chair. She later changed into an all-black ensemble for another chat, stopping to pet a fluffy dog on the same to the room.

"Success!" she said, after the press day wrapped.

Other shots in the video included views of the Paris skyline and footage of Aniston snacking in her bathrobe.

The video also gave a behind-the-scenes glimpse at Aniston's glam, the actress in the makeup chair as she prepared for the night out in Paris. The hair entrepreneur even included a quick glance of her insta-successful haircare line Lolavie.

At one point, Aniston stood in front of her hairdresser in a plunging black robe and blow dried her feet, seemingly from a fresh pedicure. "This is glam." she deadpanned to the camera.

"Thank you Paris," Aniston wrote alongside the video.

Murder Mystery picks up four years after the events of the first film, this time with Sandler and Aniston's characters Nick and Audrey Spitz working as full-time detectives trying to launch their own private-eye agency.

The two find themselves in trouble while attending a wedding on a private island when the groom, according to an official description, is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin — "making each glamorous guest, family member and the bride herself a suspect."

"Murder Mystery 2 sends Nick and Audrey Spitz on a high-stakes case that finally gives them everything they've ever dreamed of: a shot at their detective agency finally becoming successful … and their long-awaited trip to Paris," the synopsis continues.

Murder Mystery 2. (L-R) Jennifer Aniston as Audrey Spitz and Adam Sandler as Nick Spitz

Scott Yamano/Netflix Murder Mystery 2

Earlier this month, PEOPLE got an exclusive clip and a first look at the poster for the whodunnit.

Directed by Jeremy Garelick (The Wedding Ringer), the sequel also stars Jodie Turner-Smith, Mark Strong, John Kani, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Zurin Villanueva, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo and Dany Boon.

Murder Mystery 2 is streaming March 31 on Netflix.