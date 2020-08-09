Jennifer Aniston Is "Very Sad" About the 'Friends' Reunion Delay

From House Beautiful

Jennifer Aniston reveals how she feels about the Friends reunion delay.

The reunion was set to air in May on HBO Max.

We'll be there for you, Jen. As you've probably heard, the much-awaited Friends reunion was set to air in May as part of the HBO Max launch. Sadly, the reunion was delayed due to the pandemic. Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green just revealed how she really feels about the delay.

"Unfortunately it’s very sad that we had to move it again,” she admitted to Deadline. "It was, ‘How do we do this with live audiences?’ This is not a safe time. Period. That’s the bottom line. It’s not a safe time to do it.”

Ugh. There's no denying that the reunion delay is a huge bummer (even though it's the right thing to do). The good news is that it's still happening—it'll just take a little longer to tape it. "It’s going to be super. You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been," Jen added. "So I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed. Look, we’re not going anywhere. You’re never going to get rid of Friends, sorry. You’re stuck with us for life guys.”

That's exactly what we needed to hear because we don't want Rachel, Ross, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe, or Joey to go anywhere. She ended the interview with the relatable statement: "I just want to get 2020 out and behind us."

Honestly, who doesn't?

