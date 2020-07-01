Jennifer Aniston shares face covering selfie urging fans to ‘wear a damn mask’ amid coronavirus pandemic

Jennifer Aniston has shared a plea urging fans to wear a face mask. (Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston is urging people to “wear a damn mask” to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

The Morning Show actor headed to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing a face mask alongside a plea for fans to do the same when outdoors.

“I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable,” the star wrote in the accompanying caption.

“But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down... jobs are being lost... health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren't doing enough.”

The actor went on to say that she believes some people aren’t taking “the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe”.

“People seem worried about their ‘rights being taken away’ by being asked to wear a mask,” she continues.

“This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized [sic] at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate.”

The former Friends actor concluded her post with a plea to put on a mask.

“If you care about human life, please... just #wearadamnmask and encourage those around you to do the same.”

This is despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), stating that face masks are essential in helping to slow the spread of coronavirus.

“To reduce the spread of COVID-19, CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain,” the CDC’s guidelines state.

“Cloth face coverings are recommended as a simple barrier to help prevent respiratory droplets from traveling into the air and onto other people when the person wearing the cloth face covering coughs, sneezes, talks, or raises their voice.

“This is called source control.”

CDC recommends all people 2 years of age and older wear a cloth face covering in public settings and when around people who don’t live in their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

“COVID-19 can be spread by people who do not have symptoms and do not know that they are infected,” the guidelines continue.

“That’s why it’s important for everyone to wear cloth face coverings in public settings and practice social distancing (staying at least 6 feet away from other people).”

Aniston’s message comes as wearing face masks has become a point of debate in the US.

President Donald Trump has been pictured wearing a face mask on just one occasion, and has previously said: “I'm choosing not to do it.”

Meanwhile the World Health Organization (WHO) has also recently updated its face masks and coverings advice, revealing the non-medical protective gear should be worn in public where social distancing is not possible to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

The global organisation said its new guidance had been prompted by studies over recent weeks.

It is compulsory to wear a mask on public transport in the UK. (Getty Images)

Over in the UK, the government has said that you must wear a face covering at all times on public transport or when attending a hospital as a visitor or outpatient.

“If you can, you should also wear a face covering in other enclosed public spaces where social distancing isn’t possible and where you will come into contact with people you do not normally meet,” the guidance also states.

The advice applies to everyone aside from babies and toddlers (ie children under the age of 3), those with respiratory issues and those who find it difficult to wear face coverings.

“Evidence suggests that wearing a face covering does not protect you,” the guidelines explain. “However, if you are infected but have not yet developed symptoms, it may provide some protection for others you come into close contact with.”

Aniston isn’t the only celebrity urging others to wear a face covering. Tom Hanks also recently shared his disappointment in people deciding against wearing face masks.

The actor and his wife, Rita Wilson, were among some of the first famous faces to contract coronavirus back in March.

Speaking at a press conference to promote his new film Greyhound, Hanks said, according to People: “There’s really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands.

“Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things – I just think shame on you.”

If you’re keen to adhere to Jennifer Aniston and Tom Hank’s plea there are plenty of material masks for adults and children available to buy online.