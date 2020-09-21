Jennifer Aniston stages a Friends reunion

From Harper's BAZAAR

The 2020 Emmys gave rise to a Friends reunion, in which Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courtney Cox came together on screen.

After completing her Emmys presenting duties, Aniston invited a few famous friends over. As she talked to show host Jimmy Kimmel from her home, Cox came into view.

"Oh, Courtney's there?" he asked.

"Of course, I'm here, we live together," replied Cox. "Yeah we've been roommates since 1994 Jimmy, hello?" added Aniston, referring to the date Friends first aired.

Lisa Kudrow then entered the frame, and the show's female line-up was complete.

The cast will reunite in a bigger capacity involving the male members of the show in a forthcoming special, which was delayed this year due to Covid-19.

“It’s going to be super," Aniston told Deadline in August. "You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been. So I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed. Look, we’re not going anywhere. You’re never going to get rid of Friends, sorry. You’re stuck with us for life guys.”

In need of some at-home inspiration? Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for skincare and self-care, the latest cultural hits to read and download, and the little luxuries that make staying in so much more satisfying.

SIGN UP





You Might Also Like