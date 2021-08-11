Jennifer Aniston Shares Sweet Message On 'One Of A Kind' Ex-Husband Justin Theroux's Birthday

Jennifer Aniston had a special message for ex-husband Justin Theroux on his 50th birthday.

The former couple met on the set of their film Wanderlust in 2011, and were married for around two years between 2015 and 2017.

Despite splitting up four years ago, the former Friends star has remained pals with her famous ex, and shared a tribute in his honour to commemorate his big birthday.

Posting on her Instagram story, she shared one of her ex’s selfies, alongside the message: “Happy birthday JT.”

Jen shared some throwback photos to mark her ex-husband's big day (Photo: Instagram/Jennifer Aniston)

In a separate picture, in which he was seen posing shirtless, Jen added: “Truly one of a kind… love you!”

Justin previously proved things were all good between himself and Jen when he shared a similar birthday tribute to her when she turned 52 last year.

Speaking about their split in an interview earlier this year, the Maniac actor shot down rumours they’d ended their relationship over a disagreement about whether they’d live in Los Angeles or New York.

“That’s a narrative that is not true, for the most part,” he explained.

“Look, people create narratives that make themselves feel better or simplify things for them. That whole ‘This person likes rock ’n’ roll, that person likes jazz. Of course!’ That’s just not the case. It’s an oversimplification,” he said, not offering any additional commentary on the matter.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux pictured in July 2017 (Photo: JB Lacroix via Getty Images)

Jen was back in the headlines this week after it was suggested the recent Friends reunion had “stirred up feelings” between herself and her former co-star David Schwimmer.

However, David has now set the record straight, insisting these claims are not true.

