Jennifer Aniston Shares a Peek at Her Reindeer Christmas Decorations: ‘They’re Back!’

Jennifer Aniston is getting into the holiday spirit!

The Friends alum, 54, shared a snap of her wooden reindeer Christmas decorations on Sunday. The adorable animals featured red noses, checkered scarves and green antlers.

“They’re back,” Aniston wrote in the accompanying caption, as this isn't the first Christmas the reindeer have featured as part of the actress' festive decor.

One of the star’s wooden reindeers made an appearance last year, with Aniston even introducing the creatures to her two beloved dogs.

Jennifer Aniston/Instagram Jennifer Aniston's reindeers also featured in her decorations last year

"I'm sorry, this was a terrible idea," she said in 2022 as her dogs tried to bite the reindeer. "Be nice! He's visiting — he's just here for the holidays," she added as the pups went for the festive creature.

"Good luck to all the wooden Rudolphs out there 🎄👀❤️,” her caption read alongside the funny photos and video at the time.

The Morning Show actress also shared a snap alongside producer Amanda Anka, her costar Reese Witherspoon and producer Kristin Hahn on her Instagram story.

Wearing black, the ladies all flashed smiles as they dressed up for The Morning Show Tastemaker cocktail reception in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty The actress is getting into the Christmas spirit

Aniston’s Instagram story updates come after she paid tribute to legendary TV writer and producer Norman Lear, following his death at 101 earlier this month.

“Norman Lear. 💔 His shows shaped my childhood and getting to know him was one of my greatest honors," she wrote on Wednesday under an Instagram carousel post that featured a snap of the two hugging. "He made such a difference. A huge impact on television and humanity."

The star added that "he was able to tackle and discuss heated political conversations during difficult and charged times and we were able to laugh and learn.”

“I yearn for those days," Aniston continued. "When creativity was a learning tool and could inspire people to maybe think just a little bit differently. And of course to laugh. Our greatest source of healing."



Read the original article on People.