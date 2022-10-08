Jennifer Aniston Shares Her Valuable Fake Tan Lesson After Suffering Fail While Filming The Morning Show

Jennifer Aniston suffered a fake tan fail while filming The Morning Show (Photo: Instagram)

Jennifer Aniston suffered a fake tan fail while filming The Morning Show (Photo: Instagram)

You might have thought that former Friends star Jennifer Aniston was aware of the potential pitfalls of a spray tan after Ross’ misfortune in The One With Ross’ Tan, but seemingly not.

The actor revealed she’d suffered a dreaded fake tan fail while filming the new series of The Morning Show.

Jen shared a series of snaps and videos from behind the scenes of the hit Apple TV+ show, which is currently in production of its third season.

In one of the videos, she is seen with her feet in the sink as her friend tries to scrub away the orange colour she’d been left with after getting a spray tan.

“Note to self, hands and feet you must lotion before a spray tan, otherwise... a situation,” she told her followers.

Referring to her friend, Jen joked: “This is what love is.”

The Morning Show is returning to Apple TV+ next year, and will see Jon Hamm join the cast.

The Hollywood actor will play corporate titan Paul Marks, who sets his sights on the fictional UBA News TV network.

Jennifer is returning to the show alongside Reese Witherspoon and Billy Crudup, where her character – The Morning Show host Alex Levy – was last seen after contracting Covid-19 following her visit to see the now deceased Mitch Kessler, played by Steve Carell, in Italy.

The Morning Show seasons 1-2 are available to stream now on Apple TV+.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

