Jennifer Aniston Says What We're All Thinking After Paul Rudd's Sexiest Man Alive Win

How Paul Rudd remains looking impossibly youthful remains one of life’s unanswerable questions, along with “is there life on Mars?” and “did the chicken or the egg come first?”.

So it’s no wonder that Jennifer Aniston couldn’t help but reference her former Friends co-star’s ageless qualities as she congratulated him on his recent Sexiest Man Alive win.

The 52-year-old – who appeared alongside Jen in Friends as Phoebe’s husband Mike – was named People magazine’s top hottie in their annual honour earlier this week, taking the title from 2020 winner Michael B Jordan.

Jennifer, who also starred opposite Paul in 1998 film The Object Of My Affection and 2011′s Wanderlust, was delighted to see him bag the title.

In a post on her Instagram Story, she wrote: “This makes me so happy. We’ve ALWAYS known this, but Paul Rudd is officially @people’s Sexiest Man Alive!”

She then shared a snap of them from The Object Of My Affection, writing: “You don’t age, which is weird. But we still love you.”

Paul previously revealed his wife had an equally sweet reaction to his win.

He said Julie Yaeger, who he has been married to since 2003, was “stupefied” by his new title.

He told People: “But you know she was very sweet about it. After some giggling and shock, she said ‘Oh, they got it right.’ And that was very sweet.

“She was probably not telling the truth, but what’s she going to say?”

He also said he’s fully expecting his circle of friends to give him “so much grief” following his win.

“As they should. I would,” he told the magazine. “I mean I’m going to lean into it hard. I’m going to own this. I’m not going to try to be like ‘Oh, I’m so modest.’”

“I’m getting business cards made,” he joked. “But all of my friends will destroy me and I expect them to. And that’s why they’re my friends.”

