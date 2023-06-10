Jennifer Aniston Reveals Worst Possible Thing You Could Say To Her

Jennifer Aniston, who became famous in her 20s, just revealed the one phrase she hates hearing.

The 54-year-old “Friends” alum, who regaled British Vogue this week with her workout regimen and lifestyle routine, shared she detests when people say, “You look good for your age,” because she currently feels younger, happier and healthier than ever.

“It drives me bananas,” she told the outlet about the phrase. “That’s a habit of society that we have these markers like, ‘Well, you’re at that stage, so for your age…’ I don’t even understand what it means. I’m in better shape than I was in my twenties.”

“I feel better in my mind, body and spirit,” Aniston continued. “It’s all 100% better.”

Aniston famously made her name with “Friends,” which spanned 10 seasons and chronicled the lives of six 20-somethings living in New York City. Aniston got hooked on endorphins after a back injury and decided to forge ahead.

“I had to retrain my brain,” she told British Vogue, adding she sought out a functional fitness company named Pvolve. “It used to be pounding, pounding, pounding. You had to get 45 minutes to an hour of cardio; otherwise, you weren’t getting a workout.”

Aniston continued, “Not only do you stress your body, you burn out — who wants to do that at all?”

Aniston said she used to “burn out,” but has shifted from excessive to low-impact workouts.

Aniston, who deems CrossFit “too aggressive,” recently told InStyle her physical therapist gave her a Barbie doll covered in Kinesio tape — a bandage used for athletes with injured or overused muscles — “to show every injury I’ve had in the last 15 years.”

While frustrated about the expectation to “feel the burn” every time she exercises, she said one of her friends “completely transformed her body” during the pandemic — and that her visible energy inspired Aniston to seek out Pvolve’s low-impact program in 2021.

She said “old-school ’90s hip-hop” and more contemporary acts help her in the gym.

“Doing your own workout by yourself, meh,” Aniston told InStyle. “If you get some good music going, you can have fun, but I like to be guided. It’s too easy for me to do things less correctly than I should. I’m really into Lizzo right now, I love Rihanna, of course.”

While Aniston used to believe “45 minutes of cardio” per day was essential if she wanted to “get a good workout,” she said it “broke” her body. She added her new approach has been much more effective — despite her least favorite phrase being bandied about.

