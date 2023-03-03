Jennifer Aniston reveals how her late father inspired her health journey

Jennifer Aniston is opening up about the death of her father, "Days of Our Lives" star John Aniston, explaining how losing both her parents inspired her overall dedication to health and fitness.

John Aniston died in November. Her mother, Nancy Dow, died in 2016 after enduring a long illness.

"God bless my parents who are no longer with us, but they were not the specimens of health," Aniston said in an interview with USA TODAY. "My dad still lived to be 89 years old, shockingly, but that's probably stubborn, Greek genes."

John Aniston was born Yannis Anastassakis in Crete, Greece, and emigrated with his family to Pennsylvania when he was a child.

Aniston said watching her parents' health decline over time inspired her to understand the importance of prioritizing her sleep health and exercise routine from as early of an age as possible. It's on her mind so much that she swears she must have been a doctor in a past life.

"My friends call me Dr. Aniston," she quips. "Just because I'm always up on the newest technology and (wondering) how can we improve our health in any way we can?"

John Aniston has been a fixture on the NBC soap opera since 1970, first as a character named Eric Richards and then as Victor Kiriakis since 1985. He was still starring in the role as of 2021. Other acting credits in film and television include "Return to Zero," "The Paul Reiser Show," "Mad Men," "Cold Case," "Search for Tomorrow," "The West Wing" and "Gilmore Girls."

Last year, Aniston shared a sweet tribute for her "sweet papa."

"You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew," Aniston wrote. "I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain."

The "Friends" star wrote that her father had "perfect timing," going on "11/11." Friday was Veterans Day. John Aniston served in the U.S. Navy.

"That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now," she shared. "I’ll love you till the end of time. Don’t forget to visit."

