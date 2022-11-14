Jennifer Aniston pays tribute to actor father John as he dies aged 89

Jennifer Aniston has revealed that her dad John Aniston has died (Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston has announced that her dad, the actor John Aniston, has died aged 89.

The Friends star, 53, took to Instagram to share the news of his passing with fans, alongside a series of pictures of her and her beloved parent together.

“Sweet papa…â£ John Anthony Aniston.

‘You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less!

The actress continued to write: “You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I’ll love you till the end of time.

“Don’t forget to visit.”

Ex-husband Justin Theroux was one of the first to comment on the emotion-charged post, replying with a single red love-heart emoji.

“Sending big love,” wrote actress Naomi Watts along with a red love heart and praying hands emoji.

“He looks so wonderful such tender smiling eyes, sending you so much love,” remarked model Helena Christensen.

Jennifer’s dad was best known for his role as Victor Kiriakis on Days Of Our Lives, a part he started playing in 1985 and continued for more than three decades.

A proud John Aniston was by his daughter’s side when she was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012 (Getty Images)

The late star was honoured with a Daytime Emmy lifetime achievement award earlier this year.

Jennifer was the one to present the award to her father in June this year, hailing the moment “truly special” as she delivered a pre-recorded speech.

“It’s an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it’s also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievement of a great and well respected actor who also happens to be my dad,” the star said. “John Aniston has been working in television consistently for over half a century.”

She went on to list John’s many TV appearances over the years - joking her father had appeared in “nearly every soap opera imaginable.”

“You name it, I’m sure he’s been on it,” Aniston joked when presenting her father with his honour. “But since 1985, his TV home has been with the cast and crew of the long running soap opera ‘Days of Our Lives,’ where he has given masterful performances as the dangerously handsome, perpetually suave businessman Victor Kiriakis.”

“For over 30 years, his dedication to that show has gained him respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships, and thrilled millions of fans around the world,” the Hollywood actress continued. “His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement.”

In addition to his work on the long-running American soap, John also appeared on shows such as The West Wing and Star Trek: Voyager and made cameos in popular series likes Gilmore Girls and Mad Men throughout the 00s.