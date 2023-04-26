Jennifer Aniston, Meghan Markle And Victoria Beckham Love This Skincare Brand – Here's How To Save 20%

Augustinus Bader's The Rich Cream

Augustinus Bader is a leading luxe skincare brand in the beauty business, and one which is a huge hit with A-listers such as Victoria Beckham, Meghan Markle and Jennifer Aniston and many more – and it’s not hard to see why.

CEO Augustinus Bader – who founded the brand in his own laboratory back in 2018 – called on his impressive 30 years of research in cellular repair, stem cell biology, tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, to create his own patented technology, known as rigger Factor Complex (TFC8), which is found in his entire skincare line.

This science-backed formulation repairs skin and promotes “healthier, firmer, stronger and more even” complexion, according to the website.

The potent formulation is infused with natural amino acids, vitamins and “synthesised molecules naturally found in the body”, which reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, redness and hyperpigmentation, as well as cellulite and stretchmarks.

Over the last five years, Augustinus Bader has grown exponentially to become an award-winning success, garnering over 100 accolades and high praise from shoppers.

There is one Augustinus Bader product in particular, which is, arguably, the most coveted skincare essential in the business, and it’s The Rich Cream.

Augustinus Bader’s The Rich Cream has been hailed the ultimate hero product as it has been clinically proven to target any signs of ageing, boost the skin’s hydration and barrier, for optimum skin health, while also leaving the skin rejuvenated for a radiant and youthful complexion.

Research conducted by the company has found customers have noticed a huge improvement in their skin’s luminosity, elasticity, and complexion within a few weeks.

The Rich Cream is also a super hydrating moisturiser, which “prevents transepidermal water loss”. In other words, it locks the moisture in your skin to keep your dermis hydrated, plump and rejuvenated.

Thanks to the unique TFC8 formula, The Rich Cream supports cellular renewal, and restores damaged or problematic skin in weeks.

It is super simple to use, all you have to do is apply to clean skin morning and night, to let the ingredients work their magic on your skin. It can be applied on your face, neck and decolletage, and when it is absorbed into your skin it will not leave that unpleasant greasy or sticky feeling, which is a bonus.

The Rich Cream comes in three sizes, including a travel size of 15ml up to 50ml, and ranges in prices from £71 up to £225 for the largest size.

Shoppers can bag themselves a saving as there is an offer on The Rich Cream, which could save you 20% on your purchase.

To claim the 20% offer all you have to do is subscribe to Augustinus Bader’s Auto-Replenish scheme, which is simply genius as it ensures you are never without this game changing moisturiser.

The Auto-Replenish initiative saves customers more on their order by subscribing to receive regular, customisable delivery cycles.

When you shop your Augustinus Bader’s favourites, such as The Rich Cream, select Auto-Replenish, share how often you would like to receive replenishments, amend the delivery frequency time to suit your needs, and proceed to checkout to claim the discount.

For topical products shoppers can choose to pause, or cancel, their subscription after three months.

Not only will you receive a hefty discount off your order, but you will also acquire Augustinus Bader loyalty points, and what do points make?

If that wasn’t enough beauty buffs are also treated to free worldwide delivery, so you will not incur any additional fees on your purchase - another huge benefit.

Plus, for every purchase made, Augustinus Bader will donate 5% of the order value to a charity you decide, which is an incentive we absolutely adore.

Of course, there are plenty of Augustinus Bader products to shop across skincare, haircare, bodycare and supplements, ranging from hand cream, The Body Cream, and The Body Oil, to shampoo, conditioner, as well as The Scalp Treatment, plus much more.

Augustinus Bader

The Rich Cream is intense and luxurious. It can be used separately or even combined with The Cream for maximum effect.

Get The Rich Cream from £71

Augustinus Bader

The Cream is a light, fast-absorbing, weightless formulation.

Get The Cream from £71

Augustinus Bader

This is a mild chemical exfoliant, toner, and essence all in one.

Get The Essence from £22

Augustinus Bader

Daily gel-cream cleanser formulated with botanicals that gently cleanses, purifies, and renews.

Get The Cream Cleansing Gel from £21

Augustinus Bader

This helps firm the skin around the eyes and reduce puffiness, dark circles, lines and wrinkles.

Get The Eye Cream from £170

Augustinus Bader

The multi award-winning Body Cream is designed to firm, tone and smooth while working on reducing the appearance of imperfections, cellulite, and stretch marks.

Get The Body Cream from £73

Customers can also get their hands on expertly curated kits, which includes some of the bestselling products, just in case you wish to try more must-haves in the range, or want to forge a thorough beauty routine.

It’s safe to say Augustinus Bader has all bases covered and is the one-stop luxe beauty shop for everyone.

Whether you are trialling the brand, and succumbed to the hype of the hero The Rich Cream for the first time, are stocking up on your favourite beauty buys, or are treating a special someone to a beauty delight, you can’t go wrong with Augustinus Bader.

