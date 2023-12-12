Jennifer Aniston Makes Very Honest Intimacy Coordinator Admission About Jon Hamm Sex Scene

Jennifer Aniston at the premiere of Murder Mystery 2 (left) and with Jon Hamm in The Morning Show (right)

Jennifer Aniston at the premiere of Murder Mystery 2 (left) and with Jon Hamm in The Morning Show (right)

Jennifer Aniston has explained why she turned down the offer of an on-set intimacy coordinator before she and Jon Hamm filmed their sex scene in the latest season of The Morning Show.

Earlier this year, the steamy scene between Jen and Jon’s characters aired on the Apple TV+ drama, in what some critics pointed out was a first for both The Morning Show and the Friends star’s career.

Reflecting on the scene during a wide-ranging interview with Variety, the Emmy winner insisted she felt “protected” by director Mimi Leder’s presence on set.

“I never felt uncomfortable,” she explained. “Jon was such a gentleman, always — I mean every move, every cut, ‘You OK?’.

“It was also very choreographed. That’s the beauty of Mimi and our gorgeous editor, the music and lighting. So, you don’t prepare.”

Jen added: “They asked us if we wanted an intimacy coordinator. I’m from the olden days, so I was like, ‘What does that mean?’. They said, ‘Where someone asks you if you’re OK’, and I’m like, ‘Please, this is awkward enough!’. We’re seasoned — we can figure this one out. And we had Mimi there.”

The interview between Alex and Paul culminated in a steamy scene

The interview between Alex and Paul culminated in a steamy scene

During the interview, Jen also shared that she has “known the Hammanator for a long, long time”, revealing they first met through her ex Paul Rudd over a decade ago.

Mimi previously said of the scene: “It was a closed set, and two very grown-up actors who really understood the nature of the storytelling and were very much a part of it.

“We wanted it to be sensitive. We wanted it to be sexy. We wanted it to be adult. We wanted it to be emotional. They really let go. They’re great actors. And there you have it.”

All three seasons of The Morning Show are available to stream now on Apple TV+.

READ MORE: