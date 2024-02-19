Jennifer Aniston Maintains LBD Queen Status and Shows Off Chic Lob Haircut at 2024 People’s Choice Awards

The 'Morning Show' actress took home the award for drama TV star of the year

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Jennifer Aniston rocks sexy LBD and new lob haircut onstage at 2024 People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California

Jennifer Aniston kept it classic at the 2024 People's Choice Awards on Sunday night.

The actress, 55, didn't walk the carpet, but she made one of the most memorable appearances of the night when she hit the stage in a strapless black dress to present Adam Sandler with the People's Icon Award.

The full-circle moment comes four years after Aniston, who later in the show took home her own award for drama TV star of the year for her role onThe Morning Show, received the same honor in November 2019.



The Friends alum paired the understated look, which featured an asymmetrical hemline that hit above her knee and pleats on the sides, with a delicate necklace and ankle-strap heels.



Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Jennifer Aniston rocks a little black dress and shorter haircut at the 2024 People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California

She also showed off a sleek, shoulder-grazing lob that appeared slightly shorter than the '90s-inspired style she had at the Golden Globes on Jan. 7.

After creating a buzz with her Globes hair, Aniston's longtime pro and friend, Chris McMillan revealed on Instagram that his goal was to give her a “sexy, natural and effortless” cut with “invisible layers” snipped throughout.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Jennifer Aniston wears custom Dolce & Gabbana

When presenting the award to Sandler, 57, Aniston reflected on her friendship with the actor.

"Tonight, I am here to recognize my very good friend. My brother from another mother. And extraordinary father, husband and one of the most loyal friends you could ever, ever, have," began Aniston. "The People's Icon, Adam Sandler!"

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Jennifer Aniston presents Adam Sandler with the People's Icon Award onstage during the 2024 People's Choice Awards

She also highlighted the comedian's humble nature despite his stardom.

"And yet in all of this extraordinary success, he has stuck to his roots; he's never strayed from the friends he's had for 35 years and counting," she said. "He created a world where he brings them into his movies — basically getting to hang out with his buddies all day. And it doesn't hurt that his friends happen to be some of the most talented and hilarious writers and actors out there."



"Being his friend has been one of the great joys of my life," Aniston continued of her close friendship with her Murder Mystery costar. "I'm proud to honor tonight, and I'd happily keep honoring him for decades and decades to come because he deserves all the love in the world."

