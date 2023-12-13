Jennifer Aniston’s Longtime Friendship With Reese Witherspoon: “We Share All Sorts of Heartbreaks in Life and Love and Everything.”

They've remained close for “20-something years.”

Like Carrie Bradshaw once said, “Girlfriends are our soulmates, and guys are just people to have fun with.” And our favorite Hollywood duo that proves this sentiment to ring true is Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Way back in the year 2000, the two met on the set of Friends, and ever since, these two Hollywood powerhouses have remained longtime friends.

During a new joint interview with Variety, The Morning Show co-stars reminisced on their decades-long friendship and the special bond that they only share together.

“We’ve been in each other’s lives for 20-something years,” Aniston shared with the publication. “It’s just in our DNA that we are collaborators. We’re partners. We’re friends. We’re girlfriends, we share all sorts of heartbreaks in life and love and everything.”

The two can never stop gushing about one another, including Witherspoon feeling a sense of “comfort” with their friendship.

“It’s just mutual respect and years of experience,” she said. “And I think we’re both incredulous that we’re both still kicking around! That we’re still working at this level is such a privilege. It’s an honor to get to contribute to something that’s really speaking about the world we live in nowadays.”

The two actresses now work side by side on the set of Apple TV+'s The Morning Show as two journalists rebuilding their network post-scandal. "That’s what we wanted to do: Make a show that said something and to show the conversations that happen behind closed doors,” Aniston said about their series, which they both executive produce.



