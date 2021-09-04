Jennifer Aniston is launching her own beauty brand called LolaVie

Photo credit: Marc Piasecki - Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston is launching her own beauty brand, having recently hinted to fans that a new project was forthcoming.

The Friends star had posted pictures of herself looking glamorous as she took part in a photoshoot on Instagram, and added the cryptic caption: "Something's coming."

She tagged an Instagram account which was called LolaVie, and the public trademark for LolaVie suggests that she is about to debut a line of beauty products. According to documents obtained by Page Six, an application was filed to trademark the name "in the areas of face and body lotion, shower gel, candles and hair care" in July 2019.

LolaVie's Instagram account features three uploaded images, including one of Aniston with her hair in her hands, another of a bamboo in a vase on top of a pile of books, and one featuring the caption: "09.08.2021", alluding to the likeliness that the line will be released next Wednesday (September 9th).

Aniston fans might recall that LolaVie was the name of the perfume the she released back in 2010, previously telling the LA Times of the original name choice: "It's a long story and honestly it’s too personal to tell, but it has a special significance."

The actress often shares her skincare routine and wellbeing habits, and co-founded her own haircare brand Living Proof in 2012, which she later sold to cosmetics giant Unilever, WWD reports.

She also holds the title of chief creative officer at Vital Proteins and has been the face of skincare line Aveeno since 2013.

Aniston joins fellow celebrities Hailey Baldwin and Ariana Grande who are also launching their own beauty brands this year.

You Might Also Like