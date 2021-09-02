Jennifer Aniston and Kim Kardashian to Appear on Farewell Season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Jennifer Aniston, Ellen Degeneres (on her show) and Kim Kardashian

The Ellen DeGeneres Show will be seeing a lot of famous faces in its farewell season.

On Sept. 13, host Ellen DeGeneres will kick off the 19th and final season of her namesake talk show with Jennifer Aniston, who was the series' very first guest when it first premiered in 2003, and Jimmy Kimmel in his 20th appearance.

In the upcoming season, Kim Kardashian is also slated to chat with DeGeneres, 63, in her first sit-down interview since wrapping Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Tiffany Haddish and Imagine Dragons are scheduled to make appearances during the show's premiere week, while future guests include Melissa McCarthy, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Julianne Moore and Melissa Etheridge.

In addition to a star-studded roster of guests, The Ellen DeGeneres Show is expecting to welcome a fully vaccinated live studio audience in its last season. The talk show will follow safety protocols and COVID-19 guidelines, according to a news release.

DeGeneres announced in May that she will be ending her long-running talk show in 2022. She told The Hollywood Reporter at the time that the shakeup, which comes after allegations of a toxic work environment on the series' set, is due to her needing "something new to challenge" her.

"I was going to stop after season 16. That was going to be my last season, and they wanted to sign for four more years and I said I'd sign maybe for one," she continued. "They were saying there was no way to sign for one. 'We can't do that with the affiliates and the stations need more of a commitment.'"

"So, we [settled] on three more years, and I knew that would be my last. That's been the plan all along," DeGeneres added.

During a conversation with Oprah Winfrey later that month, DeGeneres said that walking away from the series was "the right thing to do, but I'm charged."

"There's just different things as a creative person that I feel like I need to do," she explained. "We still have the digital Ellen Tube, Ellen Tube is huge. We have original shows, that's going to continue. Our social media's going to continue. I still am going to be very much involved with digital."

Following its departure from air in 2022, Kelly Clarkson's namesake series, The Kelly Clarkson Show, will fill DeGeneres' series' former slot.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show returns for its final season on Sept. 13.