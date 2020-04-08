Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer Are Still Friends Despite Their Split More than 10 Years Ago

Photo credit: Jon Kopaloff - Getty Images

A source claims that Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer are still maintaining a "nice friendship" despite their breakup more than a decade ago.

The Morning Show star dated the singer for a few months in 2008 after the two briefly met at an Oscar party in February.

In case you forgot, Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer entertained a brief romance for a few months back in 2008. Now, more than a decade later, the former couple are reportedly still good friends.

A source at Us Weekly revealed, "Jen and John have a nice friendship. John has a deep admiration and respect for Jen. […] Whenever they talk or are out together it's always friendly and nice. There is definitely no weirdness between them."

The former flames caught the attention of fans recently when they interacted via social media. Mayer, who was conducting an Instagram Live on Sunday, shared a story about the late Bill Withers. "For as long as I have been a fan of his or knew him personally, I never saw the man compromise on his principles—ever," he said, per Us. "Whether he was speaking to you or speaking to an interviewer 15 years ago, 14, 13 years ago, everything he said is useful. Four percent of the things that I say are useful. One hundred percent of the things he said were useful."

Aniston, who was tuned in to his Instagram Live, responded to his anecdote with a cry-laughing emoji.

The actress has spoken out regarding their relationship before, telling Vogue in 2008, "We care about each other. It’s funny when you hit a place in a relationship and you both realize, we maybe need to do something else, but you still really, really love each other. It’s painful."

"There was no malicious intent," she told the magazine over a decade ago, per People. "I deeply, deeply care about him; we talk, we adore one another. And that’s where it is."

