Jennifer Aniston Hosts Surprise Friends Reunion During 2020 Emmys — Watch

While Friends fans wait patiently for the cast to film that long-delayed HBO Max reunion, three of the iconic sitcom’s stars reunited during Sunday’s Emmys to offer us a taste of what’s to come.

The big moment came during the 72nd annual ceremony’s third hour, as Jimmy Kimmel was preparing to announce the nominees for Outstanding Reality Competition Program. Before getting to the category, Kimmel checked back in with Jennifer Aniston, who revealed a surprise guest â€” Courteney Cox!

Kimmel was surprised to learn that Cox and Aniston “live together,” to which Aniston replied, “We’ve been roommates since 1994, Jimmy.” And before the ladies could explain further, in walked Lisa Kudrow asking, “Is this live TV?”

Of course, this is hardly the first time the Friends cast has appeared together on the small screen in recent years. (Click here for a breakdown of the gang’s many televised reunions since parting ways in 2004.)

As for that HBO Max special we mentioned earlier, the unscripted event â€” which will reunite Aniston, Cox and Kudrow with Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer â€” is slated to be filmed on Friendsâ€˜ original soundstage on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, Calif.

Did you enjoy the Emmys’ mini Friends reunion? Watch it below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on this year’s ceremony.

IM SCREAMING JENNIFER ANISTON, COURTENEY COX AND LISA KUDROW!! THE FRIENDS WOMEN ARE TOGETHER. #emmys pic.twitter.com/m3mRyzFwfc — thay ðŸ¦™ (@beingamaguire) September 21, 2020





