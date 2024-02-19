Jennifer Aniston Honors 'Loyal' Adam Sandler at People's Choice Awards 2024: My ‘Brother from Another Mother’

The longtime friends came together onstage Sunday night as Aniston bestowed the honor on her pal and frequent costar

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty

No one is a bigger Adam Sandler fan than Jennifer Aniston.

The former Friends actress presented longtime pal and frequent costar with the People's Icon Award at Sunday's People's Choice Awards 2024.

"Tonight, I am here to recognize my very good friend. My brother from another mother. And extraordinary father, husband and one of the most loyal friends you could ever, ever, have," began Aniston, 55. "The People's Icon, Adam Sandler!"

"No, sit down, Adam, I'm not done! Sit down!" she continued after Sandler, 57, rose from his seat in the audience. "Eager to get up here! I love you."

"I mean, the Sand Man. Who's more iconic than Adam Sandler, seriously?" Aniston asked the cheering crowd from her spot at the mic onstage.

Rich Polk/NBC/Getty Adam Sandler accepts People's Choice Award

The actress went on to give a brief summary of Sandler's body of work, from his start at Saturday Night Live to his comedies and dramas, music tours and everything in between.

"And yet in all of this extraordinary success, he has stuck to his roots; he's never strayed from the friends he's had for 35 years and counting," she said. "He created a world where he brings them into his movies — basically getting to hang out with his buddies all day. And it doesn't hurt that his friends happen to be some of the most talented and hilarious writers and actors out there."

"Being his friend has been one of the great joys of my life," Aniston continued. "I'm proud to honor tonight, and I'd happily keep honoring him for decades and decades to come because he deserves all the love in the world."

After a reel of some of Sandler's best-known work played for the audience, Aniston introduced him, "Please welcome the People's Icon, Adam Sandler!"

Sandler is the sixth recipient of the People's Icon Award, after Aniston, Halle Berry, Jennifer Lopez, Melissa McCarthy and Ryan Reynolds.



Steve Granitz/WireImage Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston

Aniston and Sandler first costarred in Just Go With It (2011) before reuniting for Netflix's Murder Mystery (2019) to play a married couple caught in the middle of a whodunnit.

Speaking with PEOPLE at the Los Angeles premiere of Murder Mystery 2 last April, Sandler shared a story about his first impression of Aniston, after they first met decades ago.

"We had breakfast together and I thought she was funny as hell," said Sandler. "Then I saw her a few more times and I just always ... she made me happy when I'd see her."

"We have each other's back," Aniston chimed in at the time. "We take care of each other. Neutral, deep respect for each other."

The 2024 People's Choice Awards, hosted by Simu Liu, are airing live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on NBC and E!, and streaming on Peacock.

Read the original article on People.