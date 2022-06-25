Jennifer Aniston Honors Her Dad John Aniston as He Earns Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Award

Kelly Wynne
·3 min read
Jennifer Aniston; John Aniston
Jennifer Aniston; John Aniston

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Jennifer Aniston; John Aniston

Jennifer Aniston virtually honored her father, John Aniston, at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday night.

John, 88, was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year's ceremony for his 37-year portrayal of Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives.

Suzanne Rogers, John's Days of Our Lives costar, introduced the award before a video of Jennifer played on the screen at the ceremony. In the clip, Jennifer praised her father's illustrious career.

"This is truly a special moment for me," Jennifer, 53, said. "It's an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it's also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor, who also happens to be my dad."

"John Aniston has been working in television consistently for over half a century," Jennifer continued, before listing her father's lengthy list of credits.

RELATED: 16 Stars Who Were on Days of Our Lives

The actress said her father worked on all these projects "all while simultaneously appearing in every soap opera imaginable. You name it, I'm sure he's been on it."

"For over 30 years, his dedication to that show has gained him respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships and thrilled millions of fans around the world," she concluded. "His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement."

Though John was unable to be there in person, he received a massive round of applause from the crowd for his iconic career.

DAYS OF OUR LIVES -- Pictured: John Aniston as Victor Kiriakis -- (Photo by: Frank Carroll/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
DAYS OF OUR LIVES -- Pictured: John Aniston as Victor Kiriakis -- (Photo by: Frank Carroll/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Frank Carroll/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

RELATED: See a Pre-Friends Jennifer Aniston Discuss Her Budding Acting Career — Alongside Her Dad!

Even before his daughter's Friends fame, John shared what he found remarkable about her acting.

"Jennifer is a natural talent," John told E! News in 1990. "There are certain things you can learn in this business, and there are certain things you can't learn. The comic instinct that she has in unerring. That's her greatest asset."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The actress went on to win a 2002 Emmy Award amid her 10-year run playing Rachel Green on the NBC Must-See TV sitcom.

The Anistons' onstage display of admiration was a sweet moment for the father and daughter whose relationship has at times been tumultuous.

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Shares 'Then and Now' Photos with Dad John: 'Christmas with One of My Creators'

In 2019, she paid homage to her "papa" with a sepia-tinted photo of herself as a child snuggling up to him and wrapping her arms around his neck.

In a later snap, the older Anistons smiled as Jennifer leaned on her dad's shoulder.

"Christmas with one of my creators," she wrote on Instagram. "Then and now #TBT Love you, papa ❤️"

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Peter Bergman Inks Five-Year Deal To Remain On ‘The Young & The Restless’

    EXCLUSIVE, updated: Peter Bergman may not have won his fourth Daytime Emmy at Friday’s 49th annual ceremony, but the beloved star of The Young and the Restless has already won big: Deadline has learned the actor, who has played Jack Abbott since 1989, has inked a new, five-year deal to keep him on the CBS sudser. Five-year […]

  • Mishael Morgan is 1st Black lead winner at Daytime Emmys

    Mishael Morgan of “The Young and the Restless” won as lead drama actress, becoming the first Black actor to win in a lead category at the Daytime Emmys on Friday night. Morgan was previously nominated in the supporting category. “I am being honored regardless of the color of my skin, regardless of my passport, for being the best at what I do,” Morgan said.

  • Daytime Emmys: ‘General Hospital’ Takes Best Drama, ‘Kelly Clarkson’ Named Best Talk Show – Full Winners List

    General Hospital — already the winningest sudser in daytime history – was named Outstanding Daytime Drama Friday while The Kelly Clarkson Show took home the prize for Outstanding Talk Show at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards. The ceremony aired live on the East Coast on CBS. Jeopardy! won Best Game Show with new hosts […]

  • You will not recognise Jennifer Lopez with strawberry bleached blonde hair

    Jennifer Lopez's makeup artist, Mary Phillips shared a throwback picture on Instagram featuring J-Lo's bleached strawberry blonde hair from summer 2021.

  • Inside Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry's Unique Relationship: 'She Adores Him,' Says Friend

    "One thing about the Queen is she has to manage being a grandmother but also how it affects the wider institution," a royal insider says in the new issue of PEOPLE Royals

  • Queen Elizabeth Has Been Horse-Riding Again After Hiatus Due to 'Discomfort'

    It's "amazing" that the 96-year-old Queen got back on her Fell pony, a source tells PEOPLE

  • Report: Coveted coach Barry Trotz is stepping away from hockey

    Barry Trotz is reportedly passing on the Winnipeg Jets job to focus on his family, but isn't ruling out a return to coaching in the future.

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Maurice took an unusual path to becoming Florida's coach

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Paul Maurice’s journey toward becoming the new coach of the Florida Panthers included a fortuitous flick of the remote control, plus was aided by a college admissions department. He was watching games one night in January, a month or so after he stepped aside as coach of the Winnipeg Jets. He stumbled upon the Panthers and quickly told his wife that he was intrigued by their club. Fast forward a few weeks, and Maurice’s son got admitted to the University of Miami. It was ano

  • Panthers hiring Paul Maurice to replace Andrew Brunette as head coach

    The Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers have parted ways with head coach Andrew Brunette and replaced him with former Jets bench boss Paul Maurice.

  • Yanks' Cole loses no-hit bid in 8th, Rays' Paredes singles

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless

  • After trading first-round pick last season, Raptors ready for 33rd pick in NBA draft

    TORONTO — Settling into his seat on the podium at the Toronto Raptors' pre-draft media availability Tuesday, general manager Bobby Webster couldn't help but open with a quip. "It's not like having the No. 4 pick is it?" he said with a smile. Unlike last year when the Raptors hit a home run by taking Scottie Barnes with their lottery pick, the buzz has been rather muted ahead of Thursday's NBA draft in Brooklyn. Toronto traded its first-round pick earlier this year and will have just one second-r

  • Bobby Webster reveals how long the Raptors have been tracking Christian Koloko

    Raptors GM Bobby Webster discusses where they had Christian Koloko ranked on their big board, how long they have been following his basketball career and more.&nbsp;

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Gilbert said De Grasse's big-game mentality will help him at post-COVID worlds

    LANGLEY, B.C. — Glenroy Gilbert is confident Andre De Grasse's positive COVID-19 won't derail his performance at next month's world track and field championships. Athletics Canada's head coach said his ability to perform when the stakes are highest will help him. "Andre is not the kind of guy that needs a lot," Gilbert said at the Canadian track and field championships on Thursday. "He can compete. We know that. And as long as he's confident in the work that he's done to get to Eugene — and he's

  • Don't let Cooper's cliffhanger distract from Kadri's moment

    Lightning head coach Jon Cooper delivered a brief, emotional press conference after Nazem Kadri's controversial Game 4 overtime winner.

  • Blue Jays have a ‘million-dollar arm’ in prospect Ricky Tiedemann

    Ricky Tiedemann is giving fans a major-league showcase for a minor-league price.

  • Hockey Canada grilled over handling of alleged sexual assault, financial settlement

    Hockey Canada executives were under fire Monday as parliamentarians grilled the organization over its handling of an alleged sexual assault four years ago that resulted in a settled lawsuit last month. Hockey Canada CEO Tom Renney and president Scott Smith were among the witnesses called to testify before the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage in Ottawa. Hockey Canada settled the lawsuit in May after a woman claimed she was sexually assaulted by eight members of the country's 2018 world jun

  • U.S. Open a reminder of what really matters in golf

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — A week that began with Phil Mickelson speaking without saying hardly anything ended with Matt Fitzpatrick at a momentary loss for words in his proudest moment. The U.S. Open was more that just a diversion from the disruption in golf. It brought meaning to the game. “No words," Fitzpatrick said moments after a shot that will become part of U.S. Open lore. He hit 9-iron from behind a lip in a fairway bunker on the 18th hole at Brookline that settled 18 feet behind the pin a