Jennifer Aniston, Gabrielle Union Among Stars Cast For 'The Facts Of Life' Special

Jennifer Aniston and Gabrielle Union are joining a list of stars cast to appear in a live remake of “The Facts of Life” for an installment of “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” on Dec. 7 on ABC.

The actors join Ann Dowd, who will act as Edna Garrett from the original series, and Allison Tolman and Kathryn Hahn who will play Natalie and Jo, respectively, Variety reported.

Aniston will star as Blair and Union as Tootie.

The upcoming 90-minute Sony Pictures Television special will also re-create an episode from “Diff’rent Strokes.”

The previously announced cast for “Diff’rent Strokes” includes: John Lithgow as Mr. Drummond, Kevin Hart as Arnold and Damon Wayans as Willis. Dowd will portray Edna Garrett in both “Diff’rent Strokes” and its spinoff “The Facts of Life.”

Jimmy Kimmel announced the entire cast on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Tuesday, noting that there will be “surprise appearances.” Kimmel, Kerry Washington and producer Norman Lear are among the special’s executive producers.

This is a night you won’t want to miss‼️ The Emmy® award-winning #LiveInFrontOfAStudioAudience returns with 2️⃣ comedy classics‼️ Watch it TUE Dec 7 on ABC. Stream Next Day on Hulu. #TheFactsofLife#DiffrentStrokespic.twitter.com/uXPUoTXnxj — ABC (@ABCNetwork) November 30, 2021

Next week’s special will mark the third installment of “Live in Front of a Studio Audience,” which has earned two Emmys. The first two installments re-created episodes of Lear’s classics: “All in the Family,” along with its spinoff “The Jeffersons,” and another “All in the Family” episode with its spinoff “Good Times.”

Story continues

Union shared her excitement about the upcoming installment, writing on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday: “Can’t Wait.”

Kimmel celebrated the cast of the “The Facts of Life” live remake in a statement to Variety, noting his apparent plans to hone his hairstyling skills.

“I cannot imagine a better group than Jennifer Aniston, Allison Tolman, Gabrielle Union, Kathryn Hahn and Ann Dowd, and I can’t wait to do their hair,” he said.

Whatcha talkin’ ’bout, Jimmy?

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...