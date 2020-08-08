Friends Star Jennifer Aniston Addresses Second Delay To Reunion Special

Jennifer Aniston has spoken about after the upcoming Friends reunion special was postponed for the second time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that all six of the original cast members would be getting back together to film an unscripted look back at the classic sitcom.

This was originally supposed to launch in May, to coincide with the debut of the streaming service HBO Max, where US viewers can watch every episode of Friends.

However, these plans were put on ice as a result of coronavirus restrictions.

View photos The cast of Friends pictured at the height of the show's popularity (Photo: NBC via Getty Images) More

And while David Schwimmer recently expressed his hopes that filming could take place in August, it’s since been reported by Variety that this will no longer be the case, and that a new recording date is yet to be determined.

Jennifer Aniston has now addressed the delay, assuring fans that she thinks the special will be worth the wait.

“Unfortunately it’s very sad that we had to move it again,” she told Deadline. “It was, ‘How do we do this with live audiences?’

“This is not a safe time. Period. That’s the bottom line. It’s not a safe time to do it.”

She continued: “You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been. So I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed.

“Look, we’re not going anywhere. You’re never going to get rid of Friends, sorry. You’re stuck with us for life guys.”

View photos Jennifer Aniston (Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) More

The unscripted special will see the show’s cast returning to the soundstage on which Friends was filmed, reflecting on the sitcom’s global impact and best moments.

It will be directed by Ben Winston, best known for his work alongside James Corden on The Late, Late Show.

Friends is currently airing on Comedy Central in the UK, as well as streaming on Netflix, following its debut on the streaming platform in 2018, gaining the classic sitcom a new generation of fans.

This led to many younger viewers watching Friends for the first time, many of whom quickly began pointing out more problematic aspects of the show, namely a distinct lack of diversity as well as homophobic and transphobic jokes.

READ MORE:

Friends' Courteney Cox Teases What's In Store For The 'Fantastic' Reunion Special

Friends Creator Concedes She 'Didn't Do Enough' To Encourage Diversity On The Show

Jennifer Aniston And Lisa Kudrow Dish Hilarious Memories From Filming Friends

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.