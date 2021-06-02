Jennifer Aniston Shares Behind-The-Scenes Photos From 'Friends' Reunion

Jennifer Aniston has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the “Friends” reunion, admitting she is still “basking in all the love” following the TV special.

The actor was joined by her co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry for the highly-anticipated retrospective, which debuted last week.

It included the cast reminiscing about their time on the show as well as cameos from A-list fans. And one of those fans managed to make his way onto the Central Perk set, Jennifer’s photos have revealed.

One photo saw singer Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, sat on the famous orange couch with Schwimmer.

Aniston posted another picture of herself taking a selfie in the coffee house with her castmates, while a third saw her posing with director James Burrows.

Justin Bieber during the "Friends" reunion (Photo: HBO/Terence Patrick)

Bieber appeared during the special during a “Friends”-themed fashion show.

Elsewhere, Lady Gaga performed the show’s famous song Smelly Cat alongside Lisa Kudrow, while David Beckham and K-pop stars BTS also shared their special memories of the show.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.